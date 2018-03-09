Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position 1-5 nights per month.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

U.S. Citizenship is required

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1995

A one year trial/probationary period may be required.

Background Investigation: To ensure the accomplishment of its mission, the Department of Agriculture requires each and every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet those standards, all selected applicants must undergo and successfully complete a background investigation for Suitability as a condition of placement in this Non-Sensitive level position. This review includes financial issues such as delinquency in the payment of debts, child support and/or tax obligations, as well as certain criminal offenses and illegal use or possession of drugs.

GS-09

Assisting management on appropriate disposition of conduct matters involving employees, from performance inadequacies up to and including removal;

Assisting with development of the organization's position on unfair labor practices, negotiability determinations, bargaining impasses and similar disputes;

Participating in investigations into employee misconduct to include researching and analyzing the facts, making comparisons to precedent cases, and recommending appropriate corrective actions in resolving the matter; and

Recording the agency's position on grievances in matters pertaining to contract interpretation, program policy and practices, disciplinary actions, and adverse actions, and conducts appropriate investigations.

GS-11

Providing specialized employee and labor-management assistance, training, and advisory services and serves as technical resource to serviced customers;

Assisting management on appropriate disposition of conduct matters involving employees, from performance inadequacies up to and including removal;

Assisting with development of the organization's position on unfair labor practices, negotiability determinations, bargaining impasses and similar disputes;

Participating in investigations into employee misconduct to include researching and analyzing the facts, making comparisons to precedent cases, and recommending appropriate corrective actions in resolving the matter;

Providing advice and counsel to program officials and employees designed to enhance communication and clarify acceptable work practices; and

Preparing the agency's position on grievances in matters pertaining to contract interpretation, program policy and practices, disciplinary actions, and adverse actions, and conducts appropriate investigations.

GS-12

Providing specialized employee and labor-management assistance, training, and advisory services and serves as technical resource to serviced customers;

Advising management on appropriate disposition of conduct matters involving employees, from performance inadequacies up to and including removal;

Making recommendations on the organization's position on unfair labor practices, negotiability determinations, bargaining impasses and similar disputes;

Leading investigations into employee misconduct to include researching and analyzing the facts, making comparisons to precedent cases, and recommending appropriate corrective actions in resolving the matter;

Providing advice and counsel to program officials and employees designed to enhance communication and clarify acceptable work practices; and

Preparing the agency's position on grievances in matters pertaining to contract interpretation, program policy and practices, disciplinary actions, and adverse actions, and conducts appropriate investigations.

Merit promotion applicants having held a GS position in the past 52 weeks must meet applicable time-in-grade requirements. One year at the GS-07 is required to be eligible for the GS-09. One year at the GS-09 is required to be eligible for the GS-11. One year at the GS-11 is required to be eligible for the GS-12. Time-in-Grade requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement. Applicants MUST submit an SF-50 that illustrates time-in-grade and reflects title, series, and grade. No Award SF-50 will be accepted. Time-in-grade requirements also apply to VEOA applicants having held a GS position in the past year.All qualification requirements must be met by 11:59 Eastern Time on 03/19/2018One or more years of specialized work experience, equivalent to at least the GS-07 level of the Federal service, performing the following duties:Master's or equivalent graduate degree, 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree, or an LL.B. or J.D. in business administration, human resources, law, or other field directly related to the work of this position. NOTE: You MUST submit supporting academic transcripts if claiming education to qualify.A combination of the specialized experience and graduate education as described above, such that they total 100% of the stated minimum qualifications for this specialty and grade. Only graduate education in excess of the first year (18 semester hours) may be used when combining education and experience for this specialty and grade. NOTE: You MUST submit supporting academic transcripts if claiming education to qualify.One or more years of specialized work experience, equivalent to at least the GS-09 level of the Federal service, performing the following duties:Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree, 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree, or an LL.M. in business administration, human resources, law, or other field directly related to the work of this position. NOTE: You MUST submit supporting academic transcripts if claiming education to qualify.A combination of the specialized experience and graduate education as described above, such that they total 100% of the stated minimum qualifications for this specialty and grade. Only graduate education in excess of the first two years (36 semester hours) may be used when combining education and experience for this specialty and grade. NOTE: You MUST submit supporting academic transcripts if claiming education to qualify.One or more years of specialized work experience, equivalent to at least the GS-11 level of the Federal service, performing the following duties:Please be clear and specific in describing your experience. If your resume does not support your claim of qualifying experience, we will not allow credit for your response(s). for more information on the qualifications for this position, click HERE

Foreign Education: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specialized in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.htm

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see http://www.sss.gov/).

Veterans who are preference eligible or who have been separated from the armed forces under honorable conditions after three years or more of continuous active service are eligible for consideration under the Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA). See: http://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/shav/index.aspx#veoa

Special Hiring Authorities Information: Individuals under the Veterans' Recruitment Act (VRA), 30 Percent or More Disabled Veterans, Military Spouses, Certain Former Overseas Employees, and Schedule A Disabled may be considered under special hiring authorities. For more information see: https://help.usajobs.gov/index.php/Special_Hiring_Options

Career Transition Assistance Plan/Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP/ICTAP): For information on how to apply as a CTAP/ICTAP eligible, see http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition/ctap_guideline.pdf. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, surplus or displaced Federal employee must meet the basic eligibility requirements and all selective factors, and be rated and determined to be well qualified (or above) based on an evaluation of the competencies listed in the How You Will Be Evaluated section. When assessed through a score-based category rating method, applicants must receive a rating of at least 85 out of a possible 100.

This is a non-bargaining unit position.

This position may be eligible for telework within the commuting area of the duty location of the position. Employee participation is at the discretion of the supervisor.

If contacted for an interview, applicants must be available within 3 business days.

Applicants who receive a tentative job offer will have 2 business days to respond.

This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.

If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applications and required documentation (see below) will be reviewed to determine if applicants meet eligibility and job requirements. Any submitted documents not required or requested for this vacancy will not be considered (i.e. training certificates, writing samples, case filings, letter of recommendations, etc.). Qualified applicants will then be rated on the quality of experience, education, and training they possess relevant to the duties of the position and the extent applicants possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities (or competencies):Oral Communication, Personnel and Human Resources, Planning and Evaluating, Technical Competence, and Writing



The questionnaire will assess your qualifications for the job, and will be used to identify the best qualified applicants to be referred to the hiring manager for further consideration and possible interviews. Your ratings in this Assessment Questionnaire are subject to evaluation and verification based on the documents and references you submit. Later steps in the selection process are specifically designed to verify your ratings. Attempts to falsify information, inflate your qualifications or provide inaccurate information on federal documents may be grounds to adjust your rating or to not select you. Errors, omissions or providing inaccurate information on federal documents may affect your eligibility. If selected, providing inaccurate information on federal documents could also be grounds for dismissing you from the position/agency. Please follow all instructions carefully.