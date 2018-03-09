Occasional travel - May be authorized

You must be a U.S. Citizen.

Enrollment and good standing in an accredited degree program.

You will be subject to a background/suitability investigation.

Registered for Selective Service, if applicable (www.sss.gov).

You may be required to submit a financial disclosure statement.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

For the essay question of this vacancy announcement, any application that says "Please see resume" or the equivalent or "N/A", will not be accepted.



Please ensure that you will have the required number of IT-related educational hours at the start of the 2018 internship.

Attention to Detail - Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail. Customer Service - Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive the services or products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available products and services; is committed to providing quality products and services. Oral Communication - Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately. Problem Solving - Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations.

To qualify for the GS-7 level, you must have completed 1 full academic year of graduate level education; or eligibility under the Superior Academic Achievement Provision and completion of a bachelor's degree, AND be enrolled in a graduate level program leading to a degree in IT-related field of study.NOTE: one full year of graduate level education is described as 18-35 semester hours, or 27-35 quarter hours.NOTE:: Superior academic achievement (SAA) recognizes individuals who have achieved superior academic standing. S.A.A. is based on (1) class standing, (2) grade-point average, or (3) honor society membership. Class standing -- Applicants must be in the upper third of the graduating class in the college, university, or major subdivision, such as the College of Liberal Arts or the School of Business Administration, based on completed courses. Grade-point average (G.P.A.)-- Applicants must have a grade-point average of: a 3.0 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B" or better) as recorded on their official transcript, or as computed based on 4 years of education, or as computed based on courses completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum; or 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B+" or better) based on the average of the required courses completed in the major field or the required courses in the major field completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum. NOTE: Grade-point averages are to be rounded to one decimal place. For example, 2.95 will round to 3.0 and 2.94 will round to 2.9. Election to membership in a national scholastic honor society -- Applicants can be considered eligible based on membership in one of the national scholastic honor societies listed at www.achsnatl.org/quick_link.asp.IT-related experience demonstrating each of the four competencies. The experience may be demonstrated by paid or unpaid experience and/or completion of specific, intensive training (for example, It certification), as appropriateHave at least one year of specialized experience. Specialized experience is defined as experience which gives you the knowledge, skills and abilities needed to successfully perform the duties of the position. For this position, specialized experience is one year of experience at the GS-5 level or equivalent in:•analyzing and evaluating quantitative and qualitative data collected from various sources to make logical inferences and/or draw accurate conclusions;•preparing written documents that effectively communicate information, some of which is complex, in a complete, organized, and grammatically correct manner;•learning new and complex material quickly to understand issues and to obtain relevant and sufficient information;•setting priorities on multiple tasks in order to meet deadlines; andcollaborating effectively in a team setting, respecting diverse backgrounds and viewpoints, to achieve timely completion of a project.Such experience is typically gained in the IT field or through the performance of work where the primary concern is IT. The employing agency is responsible for defining the specialized experience based on the requirements of the position being filled.: Degree in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management;degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours or 36 quarter hours in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems, or networks.

All academic degrees and coursework must be from accredited inistitutions.

Veterans' Preference applies to this announcement. For more information regarding veterans' preference please visit http://www.opm.gov/veterans.



If you are entitled to veterans’ preference, you must indicate the type of veterans’ preference you are claiming and submit the appropriate documentation to substantiate your claim. Your veterans’ preference entitlement will be verified by the agency.



Special Note to those currently on active duty: If you do not have a DD-214 because you are on active duty and are within 120 days of discharge or release from active duty, you must submit a certification of expected discharge or release under honorable conditions with your application. The certification can be any written document from the armed forces that certified that you are expected to be discharged or released from active duty service under honorable conditions not later than 120 days after the date the certification is signed.



Travel and relocation expenses will not be paid for by the GAO.



Males born after 12/31/59 and at least 18 years of age must be registered with the Selective Service System. Visit http://www.sss.gov/.



Selectees will be required to complete questions contained on the Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306) at the time a tentative job offer is made. If selected, at the time of appointment, selectees will be required to update the OF-306.



REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION: GAO provides reasonable accommodations to applicants and employees (and interns) with disabilities. To request an accommodation, please email ReasonableAccommodations@gao.gov



The U.S. Government Accountability Office’s policy is to provide equal employment opportunity for all regardless of race, religion, color, sex (including pregnancy), national origin, age, disability, genetic information, sexual orientation, or gender identity.



The U.S. GAO is part of the Legislative Branch of the Federal government. As such, all positions are in the excepted service.



The positions may be filled at either grade level advertised.



This announcement may be used to fill additional positions if identical vacancies occur within 90 days of the issue date of the referral certificate.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

After you submit your application, it will be reviewed to determine whether you have submitted all of the required documents as set forth below by the closing date of the announcement and meet the eligibility requirements. If you have submitted all required documents in a timely fashion and meet the eligibility requirements, your application will be reviewed by a screening panel. The panel will assign a score to your application based on the answer you provide to the essay question contained in this announcement and your resume.



It is important to have a well-written, thoughtful response to the essay question that is supported by your resume. You may draw upon academic, volunteer, and/or work experience as a basis for your response. The essay cannot exceed 2,000 characters, including spaces. You must provide an actual narrative response. Any application that says “Please see resume” or the equivalent or “N/A” will not be accepted. It is important that you do not overstate or understate your level of experience and capability. If the panelists conclude that your narrative response is not supported by your resume, they will adjust your score accordingly.





To preview questions please click here.