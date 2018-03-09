Occasional travel - May be authorized

You must be a U.S. Citizen.

Enrollment and good standing in an accredited degree program.

You will be subject to a background/suitability investigation.

Registered for Selective Service, if applicable (www.sss.gov).

You may be required to submit a financial disclosure statement.

For the essay question of this vacancy announcement, any application that says "Please see resume" or the equivalent or "N/A", will not be accepted.



Please ensure that you will have the required number of IT -related educational hours at the start of the 2018 internship.

To qualify for the GS-4 level, you must have completed two academic years of post-high school study or associate's degree, AND be enrolled in an academic program leading towards a Bachelor's degree in an IT-related field of study.NOTE: An academic year of undergraduate education is defined as 30 semester hours, 45 quarter hours, or the equivalent in an accredited college or university.All applicants must also have at least 12 semester hours or 18 quarter hours in a combination of quantitative and qualitative analysis, business analytics, business process management, project management, technical writing, business information technology, information technology law, management information systems, information assurance/security, math, or statistics or other IT-related fields of study by the start of the internship.

All academic degrees and coursework must be from accredited inistitutions.

Veterans' Preference applies to this announcement. For more information regarding veterans' preference please visit http://www.opm.gov/veterans.



If you are entitled to veterans’ preference, you must indicate the type of veterans’ preference you are claiming and submit the appropriate documentation to substantiate your claim. Your veterans’ preference entitlement will be verified by the agency.



Special Note to those currently on active duty: If you do not have a DD-214 because you are on active duty and are within 120 days of discharge or release from active duty, you must submit a certification of expected discharge or release under honorable conditions with your application. The certification can be any written document from the armed forces that certified that you are expected to be discharged or released from active duty service under honorable conditions not later than 120 days after the date the certification is signed.



Travel and relocation expenses will not be paid for by the GAO.



Males born after 12/31/59 and at least 18 years of age must be registered with the Selective Service System. Visit http://www.sss.gov/.



Selectees will be required to complete questions contained on the Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306) at the time a tentative job offer is made. If selected, at the time of appointment, selectees will be required to update the OF-306.



REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION: GAO provides reasonable accommodations to applicants and employees (and interns) with disabilities. To request an accommodation, please email ReasonableAccommodations@gao.gov



The U.S. Government Accountability Office’s policy is to provide equal employment opportunity for all regardless of race, religion, color, sex (including pregnancy), national origin, age, disability, genetic information, sexual orientation, or gender identity.



The U.S. GAO is part of the Legislative Branch of the Federal government. As such, all positions are in the excepted service.







The positions may be filled at either grade level advertised.



This announcement may be used to fill additional positions if identical vacancies occur within 90 days of the issue date of the referral certificate.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

After you submit your application, it will be reviewed to determine whether you have submitted all of the required documents as set forth below by the closing date of the announcement and meet the eligibility requirements. If you have submitted all required documents in a timely fashion and meet the eligibility requirements, your application will be reviewed by a screening panel. The panel will assign a score to your application based on the answer you provide to the essay question contained in this announcement and your resume.



It is important to have a well-written, thoughtful response to the essay question that is supported by your resume. You may draw upon academic, volunteer, and/or work experience as a basis for your response. The essay cannot exceed 2,000 characters including spaces. You must provide an actual narrative response. Any application that says “Please see resume” or the equivalent or “N/A” will not be accepted. It is important that you do not overstate or understate your level of experience and capability. If the panelists conclude that your narrative response is not supported by your resume, they will adjust your score accordingly.





