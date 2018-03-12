25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Other Position Requirements

Position has been designated as Non-Critical Sensitive; incumbent is required to obtain and maintain a Secret security clearance.

New Hires are required to submit to urinalysis to screen for illegal drug use prior to appointment and are subject to random drug testing for the duration of service with DoD OIG. Organizational entities within the DoD are not required to conduct drug testing for DoD civilian employees moving by transfer or reassignment from one DoD Testing Designated Position (TDP) to another TDP with no break in service within the DoD, unless deemed appropriate on a case-by-case basis by the gaining Component.

U.S. Citizenship is required for this position.

Requires up to 25% of temporary duty (TDY) travel within the Continental United States (CONUS) and Outside of the Continental United States (OCONUS.)

Males born after 12/31/1959 must be registered for Selective Service

Official College Transcripts required

Ability to assess technical issues

Skill to apply innovative techniques to system problems

Knowledge of legislation and regulation for defense acquisition

Extensive experience communicating complex and technical information orally and in writing

Experience writing technical inspection reports that would support published reports made available to Congress and the public.

Experience working with International engineering, building and structural codes and environment.

You must have at least 52 weeks of specialized experience at the GS-12 level in the federal service or at an equivalent level. Specialized experience is defined as work in more than one of the following engineering disciplines: General, Mechanical, Electrical, Systems, or Civil Engineering; proven technical decision responsibility in one or more of the following: design, manufacturing, production test, and quality of aerospace or defense systems such as radars, missiles, satellites, fire control, aircraft, or ship construction systems; and experience demonstrating expert knowledge of engineering concepts, principles, techniques and practices to interpret and apply in the development of assessments and evaluations.You must have at least 52 weeks of specialized experience at the GS-13 level in the federal service or at an equivalent level. Specialized experience is defined as work in more than one of the following engineering disciplines: General, Mechanical, Electrical, Systems, or Civil Engineering; proven technical decision responsibility in one or more of the following: design, manufacturing, production test, and quality of aerospace or defense systems such as radars, missiles, satellites, fire control, aircraft, or ship construction systems; and experience demonstrating expert knowledge of engineering concepts, principles, techniques and practices to interpret and apply in the development of assessments and evaluations.Candidates will be further evaluated on the level and quality of their experience and possession of the following relevant competencies in order to determine the level of your qualifications. These competencies include: Experience in leading engineering assessmentsA degree in professional engineering, the curriculum for which was in a school of engineering with at least one curriculum accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) as a professional engineering curriculum; or (2) A degree for which the curriculum included differential and integral calculus and courses in five of the following seven areas of engineering science or physics: (a) statics, dynamics; (b) strength of materials; (c) fluid mechanics, hydraulics; (d) thermodynamics; (e) electrical fields and circuits; (f) nature and properties of materials; and (g) any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics, or electronics.ORA combination of relevant professional engineering education and experience as evidenced by current registration as a professional engineer by any State, the District of Columbia, Guam, or Puerto Rico; or (2) A combination of relevant professional engineering education and experience as evidenced by having successfully passed the Engineering-in-Training (EIT) examination, or the written test required for professional registration as administered by the Board of Engineering Examiners in any State, the District of Columbia, Guam, or Puerto Rico.ORA combination of relevant professional engineering education and experience as evidenced by having successfully completed at least 60 semester hours of courses in the physical, mathematical, and engineering sciences and in engineering that included the specified courses as listed above; or (2) A combination of relevant professional engineering education and experience as evidenced by having successfully completed a curriculum leading to a bachelor's degree in engineering technology or in an appropriate professional field (e.g., physics, chemistry, architecture, computer science, mathematics, hydrology, or geology), PLUS at least one year of professional engineering experience acquired under professional engineering supervision and guidance.

