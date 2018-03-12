Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Applicants must have demonstrated work experience related to the mandatory requirements. Applicants who do not address the qualification requirements (mandatory and preferred) in his or her application materials as stated in the vacancy announcement are automatically disqualified from consideration and must re-apply before the closing date to be considered for employment.

SAS programming experience must include working with manipulating and analyzing quantitative data in data steps such as subset datafiles, creating collapsed or dummy variables, utilizing IF/THEN statements and DO-loops, finding means/medians, and writing macros.

Experience with data quality control and/or data cleaning.

Experience creating tables and charts in SAS, Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, and using formulas in Excel.

Experience matching or merging datafiles.

Experience with using SAS macros to fill output data from SAS into pre-formatted Excel spreadsheets using Dynamic Data Exchange (DDE).

Experience analyzing federal criminal justice data and/or familiarity with the federal sentencing guidelines.

Experience reading Oracle data into SAS using SAS/ACCESS.

Experience using ARRAY function.

Experience using SAS procedures to create data reports, graphs, and maps (e.g., experience with the following SAS procedures: PROC REPORT, TABULATE, GMAP, SGPLOT, and/or SAS ODS).

A Master's degree from an accredited university or college.

Applicants must have a minimum of three years of SAS computer programming experience while working in a professional work environment as either an intern or a paid employee.Applicants must also have experience in the following areas:Applicants must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the next lower level of the grade for which they are applying. For example, to qualify for the GS-13, one year of specialized experience must have been at the GS-12 level or equivalent.Preference will be given to applicants with the following areas of experience:

Applicants must have an undergraduate degree from an accredited university or college as well as satisfactory completion of course work in statistics and/or methodology.



