Typing Proficiency: A typing speed of 40 words per minute (based on a 5 minute sample with 3 or fewer errors) is required for this position.



Typing proficiency may be self-certified by the applicant's specific statement of speed and error rate in the application material; or the applicant may attach a certificate of proficiency dated within the last three years; or proficiency may be addressed within the narrative description of past experience contained in the application material submitted. Possession of typing proficiency must be clearly evident in the application material. Failure to document possession of typing proficiency is cause for disqualification.

Specialized experience is experience that has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, abilities, and/or competencies to successfully perform a full range of clerical and administrative duties that are typically in or related to the position to be filled.Examples of specialized experience would typically include but are not limited to screening telephone calls and visitors, maintaining supervisor's appointment calendars and schedules, reviewing and routing incoming correspondence or other materials, reviewing outgoing correspondence and documents for proper grammar, punctuation, format and style, using various word processing and other automated systems to prepare correspondence, memoranda, and other documents, maintaining time and attendance records, establishing and maintaining hardcopy or electronic filing systems, making travel arrangements, and providing advice to others on various administrative procedures.

See the qualifications section of this vacancy announcement for education requirments, if applicable.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

If you meet the minimum qualifications, you will be evaluated against the evaluation factors below and will be placed into a category based on your vacancy question responses.



Categories

Category A - Meets the basic qualification requirements for the vacancy and has successful experience in the same or similar job that has demonstrated superior proficiency in applying critical competencies required by this position to work of increased levels of difficulty and complexity.



Category B - Meets the basic qualification requirements for the vacancy and demonstrates satisfactory proficiency in the critical competencies required by this position.



Category C - Meets the specialized experience described in the minimum qualifications requirements section of this announcement and demonstrates proficiency in the basic competencies.



Evaluation Factors (Competencies) - All qualified applicants will be evaluated on the following key competencies:



Manages and Organizes Information

Self-Management

Customer Service

Communication Skills-Oral

Communication Skills-Written