Secretary (Office Automation)

Employer
USAJobs
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Mar 12, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Government and Public Services, Federal
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
TRAVEL REQUIRED:

Not required


RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No


KEY REQUIREMENTS:
  • U.S. Citizenship.
  • Relocation expenses will not be paid.
  • Requires a probationary period if the requirement has not been met.
  • Appointment to this position may require a background investigation.

    • Applicants must meet all legal and regulatory requirements. Reference the "Required Documents" section for additional requirements.

    Typing Proficiency: A typing speed of 40 words per minute (based on a 5 minute sample with 3 or fewer errors) is required for this position.

    Typing proficiency may be self-certified by the applicant's specific statement of speed and error rate in the application material; or the applicant may attach a certificate of proficiency dated within the last three years; or proficiency may be addressed within the narrative description of past experience contained in the application material submitted. Possession of typing proficiency must be clearly evident in the application material. Failure to document possession of typing proficiency is cause for disqualification.

    Applicants must meet all the required qualification requirements, including education, and any selective placement factors described below by the closing date of this announcement.

    GS-07

    Specialized experience is experience that has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, abilities, and/or competencies to successfully perform a full range of clerical and administrative duties that are typically in or related to the position to be filled.

    Examples of specialized experience would typically include but are not limited to screening telephone calls and visitors, maintaining supervisor's appointment calendars and schedules, reviewing and routing incoming correspondence or other materials, reviewing outgoing correspondence and documents for proper grammar, punctuation, format and style, using various word processing and other automated systems to prepare correspondence, memoranda, and other documents, maintaining time and attendance records, establishing and maintaining hardcopy or electronic filing systems, making travel arrangements, and providing advice to others on various administrative procedures.

    See the qualifications section of this vacancy announcement for education requirments, if applicable.

    The United States Government does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factor.

    The Department of Labor does not make unfavorable hiring decisions on the basis of an applicant's previous or current unemployment, or the fact that an applicant has experienced financial difficulty through no fault of his/her own and has undertaken good faith efforts to meet his/her financial obligations. Consideration is given to financial status in relation to appointments only where required by law, regulation, or Executive Order.

    Refer to these links for more information: GENERAL INFORMATION, REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION, ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTATION, SELECTIVE SERVICE REGISTRATION, PROBATIONARY PERIOD, FORMER FEDERAL EMPLOYEES

    You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

    If you meet the minimum qualifications, you will be evaluated against the evaluation factors below and will be placed into a category based on your vacancy question responses.

    Categories
    Category A - Meets the basic qualification requirements for the vacancy and has successful experience in the same or similar job that has demonstrated superior proficiency in applying critical competencies required by this position to work of increased levels of difficulty and complexity.

    Category B - Meets the basic qualification requirements for the vacancy and demonstrates satisfactory proficiency in the critical competencies required by this position.

    Category C - Meets the specialized experience described in the minimum qualifications requirements section of this announcement and demonstrates proficiency in the basic competencies.

    Evaluation Factors (Competencies) - All qualified applicants will be evaluated on the following key competencies:

    • Manages and Organizes Information
    • Self-Management
    • Customer Service
    • Communication Skills-Oral
    • Communication Skills-Written
    The information you provide may be verified by a review of your work experience and/or education, by checking references and through other means (ex. interview). Your evaluation may also include a review by an HR Specialist or panel and may include other assessment tools (ex. interview, structured interview, written test, work sample, etc). The examining Human Resources Office (HRO) makes the final determination concerning applicant ratings. Your resume MUST provide sufficient information to substantiate your vacancy question responses. If not, the HRO may amend your responses to more accurately reflect the level of competency indicated by the content of your resume.

    INFORMATION FOR ICTAP/CTAP ELIGIBLES ONLY: If you are eligible for special priority selection under ICTAP/CTAP, you must be well-qualified for the position to receive consideration. ICTAP/CTAP eligibles who are placed into Category A or higher will be considered "well-qualified".

    Click Application of Veterans Preference for Category Rating Jobs for more information.

    Read more Security clearance Q - Nonsensitive


