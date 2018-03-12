Occasional travel - Approximately five annual trips.

U.S. Citizen

Relevant experience and/or education

Favorable background investigation

Males born after 12/31/1959 must be registered with the Selective Service

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

At the GS-14 level Qualified candidates must possess:

1 year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-13 level or equivalent experience.



Specialized experience includes professional experience in the public humanities, working in organizations and institutions such as museums, libraries, public broadcasting, colleges or universities, scholarly or grant-making organizations, or non-profit institutions. This work would have included overseeing and monitoring on-going public humanities programs that required extended training, experience, and leadership -- or other professional humanities work of equal importance, difficulty, and responsibility. All related experience must be performed in a leadership/supervisory capacity.



At the GS-15 level Qualified candidates must possess:

1 year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-14 level or equivalent experience.



Specialized experience includes professional experience in the public humanities, working in organizations and institutions such as museums, libraries, public broadcasting, colleges or universities, scholarly or grant-making organizations, or non-profit institutions. This work would have included planning, directing, and/or executing major public humanities programs that required extended research, planning, implementation, and oversight; conducting high-level meetings and presentations; organizing work and setting priorities; determining short- and long-term goals and strategies to achieve them - or other professional humanities work of equal importance, difficulty, and responsibility. All related experience must be performed in a leadership/supervisory capacity.

Professional experience working in a museum is preferred.



As part of the online application process you will need to respond to a series of questions designed to assess your possession of the following knowledge, skills, abilities, and/or competencies:

Technical Competency (Humanities/Grants Experience)

Budget Administration

Managing Human Resources

Oral Communication

Writing

A Master's degree or higher from an accredited institution in a discipline of the humanities is required.

6. This position may require completion of a 1-year trial period.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your résumé and supporting documentation and compare this information to your responses on the occupational questionnaire to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for this position. You will be further evaluated against job-related criteria and placed in one of three pre-defined categories:

Best Category - Meets the basic qualification requirements for the vacancy announcement and has successful experience in the same or similar job that has demonstrated outstanding proficiency in applying knowledge, skill, and ability in the critical competencies for this position.

Better Category - Meets the basic qualification requirements for the vacancy announcement and demonstrates proficiency in the critical competencies for this position.

Qualified Category - Meets the specialized experience outlined in the minimum qualifications requirements section of the vacancy announcement.