This position requires U.S. citizenship.

This position is in the bargaining unit.

Relocation expenses will not be paid.

Applications must be submitted online via www.usajobs.gov

In order to qualify for the positionhave a Master's or equivalent graduate degree, or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree.have 1 year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-07 level in the Federal service obtained in either the private or public sector, performing the following types of tasks: demonstrate a variety of work experiences designing print and online materials to reach consumers; working with printers to prepare print/delivery specifications, receive bids, award jobs, verify the accuracy of files, prepare and deliver print-ready design files, review and approve proofs, maintain and update internal systems and records, follow up on job quality and completion, and suggest alternate printing techniques for common products; working with Drupal as content editor; applying Section 508 principles to design; and working collaboratively.have a combination of post baccalaureate education and experience that meets 100% of the qualification requirements for this position.have completed a Ph.D. or equivalent graduate degree in the fields of commercial art, fine arts, art history, industrial design, architecture, drafting, interior design, photography, visual communication, or other fields related to the position, or have 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree.have 1 year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-09 level in the Federal service obtained in either the private or public sector, performing the following types of tasks: designing and developing layouts of visual materials for publication, exhibits, and/or presentations; photographing or creating videos of technical subjects; and translating broad technical concepts into original visual products or materials, designing a wide range of print and digital educational materials in Adobe Creative Suite, applying principles of design to digital and print materials, and creating detailed wireframes, user flows and prototypes that are focused on user needs.have a combination of post baccalaureate education and experience that meets 100% of the qualification requirements for this position.You must provide evidence of your experience in creating design and illustration using Adobe Creative Suite (particularly Bridge, InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop) and Microsoft Office Suite. You must also show your experience working with printers through the entire print process: from developing print/delivery specifications to ensuring job quality and completion.Please provide samples of your work (prints, designs, and other projects. You may also be asked to present your portfolio of work after the close of this announcement.

Undergraduate and Graduate Education: Major study -- commercial art, fine arts, art history, industrial design, architecture, drafting, interior design, photography, visual communication, or other fields related to the position. Some positions may also require subject-matter knowledge of medicine, science, or technical equipment.



Advanced training in a vocational school, technical institute, or art institute above the high school level in one of the fields listed above is creditable as general experience on a month-for-month basis.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

