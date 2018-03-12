Not required

Eligibility Requirements

In order to be eligible for an appointment individuals must meet the following requirements:



Reemployed annuitants must be retired from the Federal government

Meet OPM’s qualification requirements for the position to which appointed; based on experience or a combination of education and experience.

Be eligible for reinstatement - must have held a permanent appointment at some point during their prior Federal employment. There is no time limit on the reinstatement eligibility period for those individuals who have veterans' preference or have completed the service requirement for career tenure, i.e., completed 3 years of substantially continuous creditable service under a permanent appointment.

You must meet the following requirements by the closing date of this announcement:Applicants may be appointed to any position for which he/she qualifies but typically come back into a position in the same occupational series as the last position held in the Federal service.If hired as a reemployed annuitant the rehired annuitant may be appointed to any grade level up to the highest grade and step previously held; however, grade level is dependent upon the classification of the position being filled.Three years of general experience, 1 year of which was equivalent to at least the GS-4 level in the Federal government. To be qualifying your general experience must have been progressively responsible experience, and should demonstrate an ability to analyze problems to identify significant factors, gather pertinent data, and recognize solution, plan and organize work, and communicate effectively orally and in writing.You may also substitute education for experience for grades GS-5. If you are qualify based on a Bachelor’s degree, the major field of study can be in any field.You must have 1 year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the next lower grade or equivalent in the Federal service. Specialized experience for this position includes experience using Human Resource (HR) principles, concepts, and techniques performing duties in one or more of the following HR specializations: Recruitment and Placement; Position Management and Classifications; Performance Management, Benefits, Employee Relations; Employee Development and Training and HR Information Systems.You may also substitute education for specialized experience for grades GS-7 through GS-11. If you are qualifying based on graduate education, the major field of study must be in a field such as: human resources, public administration, organizational psychology, or other administrative and management fields.You must have a 4-year course of study leading to a Bachelor's in any field of study from an accredited college or university. OR At least 24 semester hours in any combination of the following fields: accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management from an accredited college or university.Exceptions: Employees in GS-1102 positions will be considered to have met the standard for positions they occupy on January 1, 2000. Employees who occupy GS-1102 positions at grades 5 through 12 will be considered to meet the basic requirements for other GS-1102 positions up to and including those classified at GS-12. This includes positions at other agencies up through grade 12.You must have completed all Mandatory Training requirements as described in Department of the Treasury Acquisition Career Management Program Handbook located at: https://home.treasury.gov/.Have 4 years of experience in contracting or related positions and 1 year of that experience must have been specialized experience at or equivalent to the next lower grade level for the position being announced. ANDA 4-year course of study leading to a bachelor's degree, that included or was supplemented by at least 24 semester hours in any combination of the following fields: accounting, business, finance, law contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management.Exceptions: Employees in GS-1102 positions will be considered to have met the standard for positions they occupy on January 1, 2000. This also applies to positions at the same grade in the same agency or other agencies if the specialized experience requirements are met.Must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving.You must have 3 years of IT related general experience, 1 year of which was at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-04 grade level in the Federal service. IT related experience for this position includes: Basic knowledge of IT processing functions to understand the stages to automate a work process. Experience must have also included work with clients and customers to assess and/or address their needs, and provide information or assistance relative to the products or services; communicate effectively both orally and in writing; and, identify and resolve problems, determine relevant information, demonstrate using sound judgment, and making recommendations. Experience may have been gained in work such as computer operator or assistant, computer sales representative, program analyst or other positions that required the use or adaptation of computer programs and systems.You may substitute education for experience for the GS-5 level. If you are qualifying based on a Bachelor’s Degree, the major field of study must be in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management or degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks.You must have 1 year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the next lower grade or equivalent in the Federal service. Specialized experience for this position includes experience using IT principles, concepts, and techniques performing duties in one or more IT specializations such as: Customer Support, Network Services, Systems Administration, Data Management, Security, or Systems Analysis/Application Software.You may substitute education for specialized experience for grade G-7 through GS-11. If you are qualifying based on graduate education, the major field of study must be in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management or degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks.

If selected for this position, you will be required to:



- Successfully complete a background investigation including an FBI criminal history record check (fingerprint check).



- Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency.



- If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.



- Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.



- Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.



- Undergo an income tax verification and review of prior performance/conduct.



Appointment Limitations under National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Reemployed Annuitants:



Employed annuitants may work full-time, part-time or intermittent work schedules. Under the NDAA provisions, the following hour limitations apply:

During the first 6 months under NDAA: limited to no more than 520 hours.

During the first year under NDAA (from appointment effective date): limited to no more than 1040 hours.

Limited to no more than 1040 hours in any 12-month period under NDAA.

Limited to no more than 3,120 total hours under the NDAA authority.

Limited to no more than 1040 hours in any 12-month period under NDAA. Limited to no more than 3,120 total hours under the NDAA authority. Annual Leave and Sick Leave Accrual: If the re-employed annuitant is hired on a full-time or part-time schedule, the employee will accrue annual and sick leave. Part-time leave accrual will be prorated according to the scheduled work hours. Employees on an intermittent work schedule are not eligible to accrue leave.

Service Credit: Service performed under an NDAA appointment is not eligible for credit to increase their retirement annuity. In addition, regardless of prior retirement coverage, CSRS or FERS, all NDAA appointees are required to pay into Social Security and are ineligible to pay into their former retirement system.

Termination: Reemployed annuitants serve at the will of the appointing officer. This means that the temporary NDAA appointment may be terminated at any time.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your resume, responses to the online questions, and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your resume includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your resume may result in a not qualified determination.



All applicants who meet the basic qualification/eligibility requirements may be referred to a selecting official for consideration. Category or Traditional rating and ranking of applications does not apply.



You may be required to participate in a selection interview (telephonic and/or in person at the discretion of the Selecting Official in accordance with hiring polices). We will not reimburse costs related to the interview such as travel to and from the interview site.

