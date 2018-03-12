Grants Program Analyst
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Analyst
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
.COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:
General:
Must demonstrate initiative and be an effective problem-solver; excellent customer service focus; strong and effective organizational and time management skills; excellent oral and written communication skills with demonstrated ability to craft solid written products; ability to communicate effectively with broad and diverse audiences - including program and finance staff, grantees, and applicants; unimpeachable integrity and personal ethics; demonstrates accuracy and thoroughness and monitors work to ensure quality; ability to systematically organize and catalogue data and information; adaptable and able to handle multiple projects simultaneously and adjust to shifting and changing priorities under tight deadlines; attention to detail; ability and willingness to accept additional responsibility; maintains a high level of productivity; works well independently and with others as a team member; makes sound, well-informed, and objective decisions; influences, motivates, and challenges others; understands LSC's mission, functions, and operations; and identifies and understands trends that affect access to legal services for low income persons.
Technical/Specialized:
A bachelor's degree and a minimum of two years of experience or an equivalent combination of education and experience totaling a minimum of six years of related experience. Proficient in Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, Access, and Power Point, SQL, and Smartsheet. Solid analytical and research skills, including computer-based/on-line research resources.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Security clearance Not Applicable
