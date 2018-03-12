Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Background Investigation: To ensure the accomplishment of its mission, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requires each and every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet those standards, all selected applicants must undergo and successfully complete a background investigation for SECRET SECURITY LEVEL clearance as a condition of placement in this NON CRITICAL SENSITIVE LEVEL position. This review includes financial issues such as delinquency in the payment of debts, child support and/or tax obligations, as well as certain criminal offenses and illegal use or possession of drugs.



Pursuant to Executive Order 12654 and DHS policy, DHS is committed to maintaining a drug-free workplace and, therefore, conducts random and other drug testing of its employees in order to ensure a safe and healthy work environment. Headquarters personnel in safety- or security-sensitive positions are subject to random drug testing and all applicants tentatively selected for employment at DHS Headquarters are subject to drug testing resulting in a negative test result.

Other Conditions:

U. S. Citizenship Required

Males born after 12/31/1959 must be registered for Selective Service

You must successfully pass a background investigation

You must be able to obtain/maintain a Secret Security Clearance

You must submit to a pre-employment drug test.

This position may be subject to random drug testing.

Basic Requirements:GS-13:1. The first professional law degree (LL.B. or JD); or2. The second professional law degree (LL.M.) AND3. Specialized professional legal experience in excess of two years that is commensurate with the duties and responsibilities of the position or two years of judicial clerkship.GS-14 or GS-15:1. The first professional law degree (LL.B. or JD); or2. The second professional law degree (LL.M.) AND3. Specialized professional legal experience in excess of three (3) years that is commensurate with the duties and responsibilities of the position. The quality of the individual's background may be evidenced by the relatedness of his or her specialization.Specialized Experience:The Office of the General Counsel (OGC) will evaluate eligible candidates based on the following criteria:OGC will rate qualified applicants by comparing each candidate's qualifications to those pertinent to the position. OGC will consider relevant skills and experience, education and training, performance, and awards. The skills and experience listed immediately below are of particular importance to the position, and applicants should provide specific detailed information in these areas, where applicable, as part of their application.For this position, specialized experience is experience providing legal advice and supporting implementation of an Executive Branch Standards of Conduct program, to include experience administering and reviewing financial disclosure reports and presenting standards of conduct training. Experience with related areas of law, including procurement and personnel law a plus.Application of Veterans' Preference: There is no formal rating system for applying veterans' preference to attorney appointments in the excepted service; however, the Department of Homeland Security considers veterans' preference eligibility as a positive factor in attorney hiring. Applicants eligible for veterans' preference are encouraged to include that information in their cover letter or resume and attach supporting documentation (e.g., DD form 214 or other substantiating documents) to their submissions.All qualifications and eligibility requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Applicants must be a graduate of a school of law school accredited by the American Bar Association and an active member in good standing of the bar of a state, territory of the United States, the District of Columbia, or the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. If qualifying based on your education, you must submit a copy of your college transcript OR a list of college courses with credit hours, dates completed, and grades received to verify education. Unofficial transcripts will be accepted. Official transcripts will be required if you are selected for the position.



Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education in order for it to be credited towards qualifications; applicant's resumes and supporting documentation should only reflect education received from schools accredited by such institutions. Applicants can verify accreditation at the following Website: http://www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html .



If you are using foreign education to meet qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency (a U.S. private organization's interpretation that such education has been deemed at least equivalent to conventional U.S. education programs) with your transcript in order to receive credit for that education. For more information regarding evaluation of foreign education for federal employment, please visit the U.S. Department of Education webpage.

Promotion Potential: This position has promotion potential to GS-15.

This position may be filled at the GS-13, GS-14, or GS-15 level. If selection is made at the GS-13 level, promotion to the GS-14/15 level may occur without further competition. If selection is made at the GS-14 level, promotion to the GS-15 level may occur without further competition.



Selectee may be required to serve a two-year trial period.

Permanent Change of Duty Station (PCS) Expenses will not be paid.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the minimum qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using a job questionnaire based on the following competencies or knowledge, skills and abilities needed to perform this job:

Demonstrated experience providing legal guidance and training to Federal personnel in support of an Executive Branch agency Standards of Ethical Conduct and Financial disclosure program. Knowledge and demonstrated experience advising Federal personnel on the application of statutes and executive branch regulations pertaining to standards of ethical conduct for government employees. Demonstrated experience advising employees about their financial disclosure obligations and reviewing financial disclosure reports pursuant to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics regulations at 5 C.F.R. Part 2634. Demonstrated experience developing and presenting Standards of Ethical Conduct training to government employees.If, after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have overstated your qualifications and/or experience, you will be removed from consideration.