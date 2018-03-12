Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for this job

Designated and/or random drug testing may be required

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959

You may be required to serve a probationary period

Subject to background/security investigation

Physical Demands: Work is sedentary and the employee may sit comfortably. There may be some walking, standing, bending, carrying of light items, driving of an automobile, etc.

Selected applicants will be required to complete an online onboarding process.

Performs duties associated with the administration, analyses, development, modification, evaluation, coordination and implementation of a comprehensive OCC-wide Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) program.

Conducts ERM program evaluations related to all dimensions of ERM.

Serves as the ERM subject matter expert, responsible for providing advice and assistance to all staff.

Serves as the primary liaison between the RMSC and the IC/QA committee, the Directorates, and the ELC.

Applies a wide range of qualitative and quantitative methods for assessing VA programs, projects, systems, and administrative operations, sufficient enough to identify and propose solutions to ERM problems.

Analytical Thinking

Influencing/Negotiating

Organizational Performance Analysis

Risk Management

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo qualify for this position, applicants must meet all requirements by the closing date of this announcement, 03/23/2018.: Applicants who are current Federal employees and have held a GS grade any time in the past 52 weeks must also meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement. For a GS-13 position you must have served 52 weeks at the GS-12. The grade may have been in any occupation, but must have been held in the Federal service. An SF-50 that shows your time-in-grade eligibility must be submitted with your application materials.This position included a selective placement (SPF) factor which represents knowledge, skills, or abilities that are essential for successful job performance and cannot reasonably be acquired on the job during the period of orientation/training customary for the position being filled. The SPF is: Demonstrated experience managing all aspects of a VA/VHA Risk Management program using a comprehensive knowledge of integrated risk management processes, including risk identification and control, and demonstrated skill in managing a risk management program.In addition you may qualify based on your experience as described belowYou must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade GS-12 in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization. Examples of specialized experience would typically include, but are not limited to:You will be rated on the following Competencies for this position:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.: A full year of work is considered to be 35-40 hours of work per week. Part-time experience will be credited on the basis of time actually spent in appropriate activities. Applicants wishing to receive credit for such experience must indicate clearly the nature of their duties and responsibilities in each position and the number of hours a week spent in such employment.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

VA supports the use of telework as a way to help attract and retain talented individuals in public service, increase worker productivity, and better prepare the agency to operate during emergencies. This position may be authorized for telework. Telework eligibility will be discussed during the interview process.



The Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) provide eligible displaced VA competitive service employees with selection priority over other candidates for competitive service vacancies. To be qualified you must submit appropriate documentation (a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting current position, grade level, and duty location) and be found well-qualified (have a final rating of 85 or more) for this vacancy. Information about CTAP eligibility is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website at http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition/.



Placement Policy: The posting of this announcement does not obligate management to fill a vacancy or vacancies by promotion. The position may be filled by reassignment, change to lower grade, transfer, appointment, or reinstatement. Management may use any one or any combination of these methods to fill the position.



It is the policy of the VA to not deny employment to those that have faced financial hardships or periods of unemployment.



This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.



Veterans and Transitioning Service Members: Please visit the VA for Vets site for career-search tools for Veterans seeking employment at VA, career development services for our existing Veterans, and coaching and reintegration support for military service members.



For more information on the "Who may apply" eligibility requirements, please refer to the OHRM Status Candidates and Other Candidate Definitions document.



If you are unable to apply online view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

IN DESCRIBING YOUR EXPERIENCE, PLEASE BE CLEAR AND SPECIFIC. WE WILL NOT MAKE ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING YOUR EXPERIENCE.



Narrative responses are not required at this time. If you are referred for consideration, you may be asked to submit additional job related information, which may include, but not limited to; responses to the knowledge, skills and abilities; completion of a work sample, and/or contact for an interview. Your resume and/or supporting documentation will be verified. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.