ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST

Employer
USAJobs
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Mar 12, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Government and Public Services, Federal
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
TRAVEL REQUIRED:

Not required


RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No


KEY REQUIREMENTS:
  • Must be a US Citizen.
  • Must be determined suitable for federal employment.
  • Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.
  • New employees to the Department of the Navy will be required to successfully pass the E-Verify employment verification check. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify/.
  • Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.
  • You will be required to obtain and maintain an interim and/or final Secret security clearance prior to entrance on duty. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.
    • Your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the NT-04 or GS-11/12 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector executing financial systems functions using the Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

    Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management web site: http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/group-stds/gs-admin.asp.

    Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

    This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.

    Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.

    A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.

    If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.

    Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf

    Documents submitted as part of the application package, to include supplemental documents, may be shared beyond the Human Resources Office. Some supplemental documents contain personal information such as SSN and DOB and some documents such as military orders and marriage certificates may contain personal information for someone other than you. You may sanitize these documents to remove said personal information before you submit your application. You may be asked to provide an un-sanitized version of the documents if you are selected to confirm your eligibility.

    This position is eligible for part time, full time or ad-hoc telework at the discretion of management.

    You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

    In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.

    When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:

    • ANALYTICAL TECHNIQUES
    • FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS
    • PROCESS IMPROVEMENT
    • WRITTEN COMMUNICATION


    You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.

    If after reviewing your resume and supporting documentation, a determination is made that you inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities or you may be found ineligible/not qualified.

    Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.

    All eligibility, qualifications, and time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

