Not required

You must be a U.S. citizen or national

You may be required to serve a one-year probationary period

You must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance

You may be required to submit a Financial Disclosure Statement

You must be able to pass a background investigation

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoYou must meet all the requirements below by the closing date of the announcement and they must be clearly identified in your application, resume, or supporting documents. This includes any general and specialized experience, education, and/or selective placement factors mentioned. These are used to determine if you possess the knowledge, skills, and/or abilities to successfully perform in this position.You must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-09 level in the Federal service. Specialized experience would include the following: professional experience and/or academic experience in substantive analysis which requires a thorough understanding of the economic issue under investigation; planning and execution of sequential work steps; and, integration of research into an assigned study, ORYou must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-11 level in the Federal service. Specialized experience would include the following: professional experience in import injury investigative research, data collection, and analysis, or other substantive analysis which requires a thorough understanding of the economic issue under investigation; planning and execution of sequential work steps; and, integration of research into an assigned study.You must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 level in the Federal service. Specialized experience would include the following: professional experience in questionnaire-based antidumping countervailing duty investigative research, data collection and analysis, or other substantive analysis which requires a thorough understanding of the economic issue under investigation; planning and execution of sequential work steps; and integration of research into an assigned study.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through national service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills, and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Both specialized experience, and/or the substitution of education for experience, must have required an in-depth understanding of international economic principles and theories, such as the interplay of economic forces of goods and services across international borders, matters of trade policy, and product or industry competitiveness.

This occupation has a positive education and specialized experience requirement. Specifics are detailed below:



Education May be Substituted for Experience as Follows



Degree: economics, that included at least 21 semester hours in economics and 3 semester hours in statistics, accounting, or calculus.



OR



Combination of education and experience: courses equivalent to a major in economics as shown in A above, plus appropriate experience or additional education.



At the GS-11 level: 3 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. degree or Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree



At the GS-12 level: There is no substitution of education for experience at this level.



At the GS-13 level: There is no substitution of education for experience at this level.



Submit a copy of your transcript(s) or list of courses with credit hours, major(s),and grade-point average or class ranking. Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the education requirements if you can show that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying. Click on the link for a list of accredited organizations recognized as specializing in interpretation of foreign education credentials: http://www.naces.org/members.htm.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application will be rated by our applications system using the Category Rating procedure. A quality review will then be conducted by the HR Office and/or Subject Matter Expert (SME). Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following area:

Experience performing data analysis

Applying economic theory and industry information to perform empirical analysis

Written and oral communication skill and abilities

Performing work in a team environment