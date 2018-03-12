Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Must be a U.S Citizen as verified through E-Verify Program

Performance Appraisal: If you are a current Federal employee, you must be rated fully successful or higher on your current performance rating to be eligible for promotion. You may be asked to provide a copy of your performance appraisal during the evaluation and selection process.

Background Investigation: All selectees will be subject to a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI). You must be able to obtain and maintain security clearance eligibility at the Top Secret level.

Drug Testing: If you are given access to classified information, you will be subject to random drug testing.



Information Assurance Certification is a condition of employment. This position includes information assurance (IA) work as a paramount duty requirement. Per DoD 8570.01-M, the incumbent of this position must achieve the appropriate IA certification within six months of assignment of these duties. A waiver of this six month requirement may be granted per DoD 8570.01-M, C3.2.4.2 or C3.2.4.3. Failure to receive the proper IA certification may result in removal from this position.

All qualification and time-in-grade (if applicable) requirements must be met within 30 days of the closing date of this announcement.You must meet the minimum qualification requirements as stated in the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Operating Manual, Qualification Standards for General Schedule Positions, http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/group-stds/gs-prof.asp.Applicants must have IT-related experience demonstrating the following competencies appropriate to, or above, the level of this position. For vacancies below the full-performance level of the position, the basic requirement will be evaluated on a developmental basis. Your resume and work experience should clearly support your ability to meet these competencies and will be evaluated as part of the entire application process.experience reviewing my own information technology-related work or data and have been asked by others to review their work or data to ensure accuracy, completeness, and consistency with standards.experience maintaining relationships with customers, assessing current information technology needs of customers, and developing or identifying information technology products and services that are tailored to meet customer needs.briefing mid-level management and IT staff on the status of information technology systems, projects, or daily operations, including the communication of technical information to a non-technical audience.identifying alternatives to address complex information technology-related issues by gathering and applying information from a variety of sources that provide a number of potential solutions.In addition to meeting the basic requirement, you must have one year specialized experience at the GS-12 or equivalent level. Specialized experience is experience performing expert enterprise information system analysis, designing, and developing web application software in Web 2.0, AngularJS and Microsoft C#.NET technologies AND IT-related experience demonstrating Attention to Detail, Customer Service, Oral Communication, and Problem Solving as described in the vacancy announcement.. These skills must be demonstrated in your resume.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills, and can provide valuable training and experience that translates to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

There is no substitution of education for experience at this grade level.

DCAA has a comprehensive benefits package that includes retirement, social security and thrift savings; health, life and long term care insurance; paid vacation, sick leave and holidays. DCAA employees enjoy our business-casual dress code, flexible work schedules, transit subsidies, and the opportunity to telecommute.



Initial Probationary Period: You will be required to serve an initial probationary period of 2 years if one has not already been completed.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): You must be well qualified for the position to receive special selection priority under the ICTAP. A qualified ICTAP eligible achieving a score of 85 or above will be considered "well qualified". For more information, go to: http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp#ictap

Veterans Employment Opportunities Act (VEOA): Veterans who are preference eligibles or who have been separated from the Armed Forces under honorable conditions after substantially completing an initial 3-year term (not less than 2 years and 11 months) may apply regardless of their current geographical location. Veterans must submit their DD-214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, to be considered under this authority.

If you are unable to apply online, view the following link for information regarding Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application will initially be reviewed to determine whether you meet the minimum eligibility and qualifications requirements. If you are qualified, you will then receive a numeric score based on the degree to which your background matches the knowledge, skills and abilities for the position listed below. If a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications, you will be assigned a rating commensurate with your background. Your final score will be used to determine if you are among the best qualified candidates.

