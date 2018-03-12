Occasional travel - Up to 10%

You must be a U.S. citizen.

You must complete a background investigation.

Selective Service Registration is required, as applicable.

May be required to complete a probationary period.

You must maintain a bank account for direct deposit.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

All Qualifications criteria must be met by the closing date of announcement.

behavioral or social science; or related disciplines appropriate to the position. (Successful completion of a full 4-year course of study in an accredited college or university leading to a bachelor's or higher degree that included a major field of study with at least 24 semester hours of behavioral or social science courses); orthat provided me with knowledge of one or more of the behavioral or social sciences equivalent to a major in the field; orthat demonstrated knowledge of one or more of the behavioral or social sciences equivalent to a major in the field.You must have at least one full-time year (12-months) of specialized work experience at, or equivalent to, the GS-14 grade level in the Federal service. Specialized experience is experience and administering programmatic activities for country-specific themes through scholarly and/or non-scholarly publication, media outreach, and public speaking in a Trust instrumentality for the Federal government or similar environment.Note: An advanced degree in international relations, regional studies, public policy, or history is highly desirable.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.If your résumé does not support your questionnaire answers, we will not allow credit for your response(s).

Note: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the education requirements if you can show that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is your responsibility to timely provide such evidence by submitting proof of creditability of education as evaluated by a credentialing agency with your application materials. More information may be found at https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

Veterans' Preference: If you are entitled to veterans' preference, you should indicate the type of preference you are claiming on your résumé. For additional information, see Veteran Information. Your veterans' preference entitlement will be verified by the employing organization. See REQUIRED DOCUMENTS for details on appropriate forms to submit with your application.



CTAP/ICTAP: To receive special priority consideration for eligible displaced Federal employees, you must rate a score of 85 or better on the established ranking criteria. Additional information can be found at CTAP/ICTAP.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applications are evaluated and rated under Category Rating and Selection procedures. Category rating combines the applicant's total experience and/or education/training into a single category. Your application will initially be rated against the criteria outlined in this announcement.



Information for Veterans: The category rating process does not add veteran's preference points but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each category. Preference eligibles who meet qualification requirements and have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10% will be listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-9 grade or higher. For additional information, see Veteran Information.



Qualifying applications will be placed into one of the following categories:



1. Gold (Best Qualified)

2. Silver

3. Bronze



Applications in the Best Qualified category will be evaluated to ensure that the Specialized Experience and other eligibility requirements are met and supported/verified by the résumé and supplemental documents submitted.



You will be rated based on the following competencies:

