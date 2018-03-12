Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Generally, current federal employees applying for GS jobs must serve at least one year at the next lower grade level. This requirement is called time-in-grade. Time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

This is a Financial Management Level 1 certified position per the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) 2012, Section 1599d. You must achieve this level within prescribed timelines. Certification requirements are in DoD Instruction 1300.26.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoYour resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-07 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: 1) Monitoring budget execution to ensure availability and sufficiency of funds; 2) Interpreting and applying financial laws, regulations, and policies to ensure operations adhere to financial standards; 3) Utilizing various financial systems to extract financial data for budget formulation and execution; and 4) Recommending methods for the use of funds to support the organization's programs and activities.ORYou have master's or equivalent graduate degree; or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree; or LL.B. or J.D., if related.ORYou have some specialized experience but less than one year and you have more than one year but less than two of the type of education described above.Your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-09 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: 1) Identifying, analyzing, and resolving a range of budgetary problems and/or development of alternative solutions; 2) Performing or advising on work in any of the phases or systems of budget administration; 3) Reviewing and evaluating budget requests; 4) Performing budget execution and reporting execution status in accordance with established policy; and 5) Interpreting and applying laws, regulations, policies, standards, and procedures to ensure adherence to financial regulations and policy. Knowledge of Civpers budget and Manpower requirements. Ability to track Labor funding and reconciliation to Work year personnel cost system. Ability to utilize DCPS system and work with CSR to resolve any discrepancies.ORYou have a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree; or 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree; or LL.M., if related.ORYou have some specialized experience but less than one year and you have more than two years but less than three of the type of education specified above.Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management web site: http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/group-stds/gs-admin.asp Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

If you are using education to meet all or part of the qualification requirements, you must submit a copy of your transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned) in your resume. See OPM's General Policies for information on crediting education.



Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying for further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

This position has promotion potential to the GS-11 grade. If selected below the full performance level, you may be noncompetitively promoted to the next higher grade level after meeting all regulatory requirements, and upon the recommendation of management. Promotion is neither implied nor guaranteed.



FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS

FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

FINANCIAL REPORTING

ORAL COMMUNICATION