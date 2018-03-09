Not required

You must be a U.S. Citizen or National.

You must complete a background investigation to include drug testing.

Selective Service Registration is required, as applicable.

You must maintain a bank account for direct deposit of salary.

Must be at least 16 years old.

Must meet Student Intern Program requirements.

Must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment as a degree-seeking student.

Must have typing proficiency.

Must be in good academic standing and maintain at least a 2.5 cumulative grade point average (GPA).

If selected, must sign Student Pathways program agreement; furnish course registration information at the start of each school term; and provide verification of academic status (transcript) at the end of each academic term.

Must be able to complete required occupation related work experience (640 hours) prior to or concurrently with the completion of course requirements for the degree.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoIn order to qualify, candidates must meet the program requirements, educational requirements, and typing proficiency listed below.: The Pathways Program provides an opportunity for students to work while attending school. This is an Excepted Service appointment which may continue as long as the student continues to meet the eligibility requirements. Upon graduation, this positionbe eligible for conversion to a term or permanent appointment, but there is no guarantee that conversion will occur. Applicants must be enrolled or formally accepted for enrollment as a full-time or part-time student into an accredited college or university* in a degree seeking program or other qualifying educational institution pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate. (See Education Requirements)

In addition to the program requirements listed above, candidates must meet the minimum education or experience requirements to qualify for the GS-0399 series at the GS-5 grade level:



GS-5: MUST have completed 4 full academic years of post-high school study leading to a bachelor's or equivalent degree; OR one year of specialized experience at, or equivalent to the GS-04 grade level in the Federal service applying standardized rules, processes, and procedures concerning commonly utilized general reference sources and legal research tools to perform a variety of legal support work. This experience must include preparing correspondence and administrative forms using proper format, grammar, punctuation, and spelling; OR a combination of specialized experience and post-high school education (30 semester hours beyond the second year is equal to 6 months of specialized experience).



NOTE: An academic year of undergraduate education is defined as 30 semester hours, 45 quarter hours, or the equivalent in an accredited college or university.You must submit an official transcript, unofficial transcript, or a list including courses, grades earned, completion dates, and quarter and semester hours earned.

Typing Proficiency : Applicants must be able to type 40 words per minute. You must self-certify your typing skill on the occupational/assessment questionnaire and your resume.



Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skill and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.



YOUR RESUME MUST support your responses to the online questionnaire. Failure to provide support may result in an ineligible rating. Your latest resume submitted for this vacancy announcement will be used to determine qualifications and supersedes previous submissions.



YOUR RESUME MUST provide specific details as to how your experience meets the specialized experience as described in the vacancy announcement if you are using experience to meet all or part of the qualification requirements. Please ensure that your resume includes the month and year that you began and ended each position held or that position will not be credited toward meeting the specialized experience requirement. Part-time employment will be prorated in crediting experience. Failure to provide details will result in an ineligible rating.



Only experience and education obtained by the closing date of this announcement will be considered.



To preview questions, please click here: https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10152667.

Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the above education requirements if you can show that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is your responsibility to timely provide such evidence by submitting proof of creditability of education as evaluated by a credentialing agency with your application materials. More information may be found at https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.



All documentation must be in English or include an English translation. https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

Veterans Preference: If you are entitled to or claim veteran preference (VP), you should indicate the type of veteran preference (5 or 10 points) you are claiming on your resume. In order to determine your eligibility, you can find additional information at: http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/veterans-services/vet-guide/.



To verify your veteran preference entitlement, submit a copy of the Member Copy 4 of your DD-214; official statement of service from your command if you are currently on active duty; or other official documentation (e.g., documentation of receipt of a campaign badge or expeditionary medal) that shows your military service was performed under honorable conditions. If you are claiming 10-point preference, you must submit Member Copy 4 of your DD-214 in addition to the supporting documentation required and identified on the reserve side of the SF-15, Application for 10 Point Veteran Preference. If you are claiming 10-point DERIVED PREFERENCE as a relative you must submit Member Copy 4 of the veteran's DD-214 and an SF-15 in addition to the supporting documentation required and identified on the reverse side of the SF-15. If you fail to do so, you will receive consideration as a non-veteran.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your résumé and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are basically qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the Occupational Questionnaire.



Note - If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job. If it is determined you meet minimum qualifications requirements, your application will then be placed in one of three categories: Best Qualified, Highly Qualified, or Qualified. Within these categories, applicants eligible for Veterans' Preference will receive selection priority over non-veteran preference eligibles.



Your application must demonstrate your ability to perform the following competencies (knowledge, skills, and other characteristics):





Applies Technology to Tasks

Legal, Government and Jurisprudence

Oral Communication

Writing