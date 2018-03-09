Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship.

Selectee will serve a one-year probationary period.

This is a sensitive or national security position.

If selected, this position requires the completion of the SF-86.

OPM Candidate Development Program (CDP) graduates and current Career SES members need only to address the Professional/Technical qualifications and need not respond to the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs).

You will be required to serve a one-year probationary period unless you have previously completed the probationary period.

You will be paid by direct deposit to a financial organization.

Security Requirement: Critical Sensitive. Must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret clearance.

Veterans' preference does not apply to positions in the Senior Executive Service.

The selectee will be required to complete the Executive Financial Disclosure in accordance with Ethics in Government Act of 1978.

Essential (Mandatory)

Desirable

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo be qualified, applicants must possess the Executive Core Qualifications for the Senior Executive Service and the Professional/Technical Qualifications required for the position.MANDATORY EXECUTIVE CORE QUALIFICATIONS (ECQs):The applicant must file a separate narrative response for each ECQ. In responding to each ECQ statement, please structure your responses in terms of a specific problem or goal (CHALLENGE); the environment in which you worked to tackle the problem or goal (CONTEXT); the specific actions taken (ACTION); and the outcome from such actions (RESULTS). Please provide at least two (2) examples for each area, where practical. The total response to all ECQs MUST NOT EXCEED 10 PAGES. For additional information on ECQ's beyond the information provided in this document, go to website http://www.opm.gov.ECQ 1. Leading Change: This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment. Competencies: Creativity & Innovation, External Awareness, Flexibility, Resilience, Strategic Thinking, Vision.ECQ 2. Leading People: This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts. Competencies: Conflict Management, Leveraging Diversity, Developing Others, Team Building.ECQ 3. Results Driven: This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks. Competencies: Accountability, Customer Service, Decisiveness, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Technical Credibility.ECQ 4. Business Acumen: This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.ECQ 5. Building Coalitions: This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, or international organizations to achieve common goals. Competencies: Partnering, Political Savvy, Influencing/Negotiating.PROFESSIONAL/TECHNICAL QUALIFICATIONS (PTQs)The applicant is encouraged to file a separate narrative response for each PTQ and cite examples in support of their response.PTQ 1: Experience providing strategic direction and vision of emerging technology. Experience in the utilization and execution of innovative Information Technology solutions to advance the mission and solve business problems of a large organization.PTQ 2: Demonstrated ability in the development and execution of a corporate wide IT Strategic Plan. Experience leading the design and implementation of systems architecture for an integrated, enterprise-wide information technology and network system.PTQ 3: Experience in the management of information technology projects and programs. Experience including a results-driven record in planning and coordinating enterprise application development efforts.PTQ 4: Experience in the successful management of a cyber security program. Experience includes compliance, incidence response, remediation and operations relating to privacy of data and vulnerability management.PTQ 5: Experience thinking strategically. Experience translating long term goals and objectives into short term tactical plans and operational activities.PTQ 6: Executive Level experience managing a digital media broadcasting organization engaged in developing digital products targeted toward increasing audience growth. Understands the role of digital tools and technologies and how digital products can improve efficiencies and the Agency's ability to identify and engage audiences through open source and agile development processes.Broad knowledge of the principles, practices and techniques of journalism and mass communication.Comprehensive knowledge of the mission, function, goals, organizational structure, and operations of the VOA and its entities.

If successful applicant is a current Federal employee, he or she must be willing to enter the Senior Executive Service. If the successful applicant is an Agency Foreign Service employee, he/she will be retained on their Foreign Service appointment.



PLEASE NOTE: Current career senior executives, Qualification Review Board (QRB) certified graduates of an SES candidate development program, and individual with SES reinstatement eligibility may be considered non-competitively for appointment to this position if they meet the mandatory professional/technical qualification requirements. Proof of noncompetitive eligibility is required (SF-50 or QRB certification).

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants will be evaluated on the basis of the quality and extent of their accomplishments, experience and education. An Executive Resources Board (ERB) will evaluate the resume, the Executive Core Qualifications statement, and the Technical Qualifications statement for each candidate to determine the best qualified candidates who will be referred to the selecting official.