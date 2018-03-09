Occasional travel - Position requires occasional travel.

You must possess U.S. Citizenship.

You must complete a favorable Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

You must pass Drug and Alcohol Screening, subject to random drug tests.

You must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret/SCI Clearance.

Disclosure of your financial information is required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses will be paid.



You must meet the qualification requirements of this position no later than the closing date of the job opportunity announcement.

As a basic requirement, applicants must demonstrate progressively responsible leadership experience that is indicative of senior executive level managerial capability and directly related to the skills and abilities outlined in the "How You Will Be Evaluated" section of the Job Opportunity Announcement. Typically, experience of this nature will have been gained at or above the equivalent of the GS-15 grade level in the Federal service or its equivalent with state and local government, the private sector, or non-governmental organizations. Failure to meet this basic qualification requirement and all executive and technical qualification factors automatically disqualifies an applicant.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was created in the wake of 9/11 to strengthen the security of the nation's transportation systems while ensuring the freedom of movement for people and commerce. TSA employs a risk-based strategy to secure U.S. transportation systems, with nearly 50,000 Transportation Security Officers, each day at approximately 450 airports nationwide. The agency continuously sets the standard for excellence in transportation security through its people, processes, technologies and use of intelligence to drive operations.

As a member of the TSES, you may be subject to frequent changes in posts of duty and positions. Mobility is a condition of employment, so you must be prepared to accept, without objection, the judgment of your superiors concerning reassignments for operational and/or career development purposes, or for other reasons determined to be in the best interest of the Transportation Security Administration.

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.

The TSA, an excepted service agency, was established by Public Law 107-71, the Aviation and Transportation Security Act (ATSA), on November 19, 2001. ATSA provides TSA with the authority to modify and develop its own human capital program, provided such modifications are consistent with 49 USC 40122.

This is an excepted service position. However, there is an interchange agreement with the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and TSA that enables Career TSES members who have been approved by the Qualifications Review Board at OPM to qualify for Senior Executive Service (SES) positions without additional competition.

You will be required to serve a probationary period of one year unless you previously completed the probationary period in a SES/TSES position.

When you enter on duty, you will be required to complete a Public Financial Disclosure Report, OGE Form 278. You will need to provide this information annually.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

You will be evaluated to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications required and the extent to which your resume shows that you possess the Professional/Technical Qualifications (PTQs) and the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) listed below. When describing your qualifications, be sure to furnish examples and describe the context in which you applied your knowledge, discuss how you used skills relevant to the position, indicate the complexity, scope and impact of your work, note the level of people with whom you interacted, and explain the sensitivity and criticality of the issues you addressed. Please see the REQUIRED DOCUMENTS section of this Job Opportunity Announcement for specific instructions and the circumstances under which some applicants may be exempt from providing ECQs.



Professional/Technical Qualifications (PTQs):



1. Experience leading a large complex organization with responsibility for establishing and implementing transportation security, law enforcement or equivalent security/law enforcement programs.



2. Experience leading a complex, geographically dispersed organization and establishing and executing clear strategic goals in support of a mission of national security importance.



3. Experience in communicating and working collaboratively with national headquarters, Congress and other agencies at the national, state and local level.



Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs):



ECQ 1 - LEADING CHANGE. This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.



ECQ 2 - LEADING PEOPLE. This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.



ECQ 3 - RESULTS DRIVEN. This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.



ECQ 4 - BUSINESS ACUMEN. This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.



ECQ 5 - BUILDING COALITIONS. This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.





