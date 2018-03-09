Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.

U.S. Citizenship required.

Appointment subject to background investigation and favorable adjudication.

Meet Selective Service Registration Act requirement for males

Selectee will be required to participate in the Direct Deposit Electronics Funds Transfer Program.

Any individual who is currently holding, or has held within the previous 52 weeks, a General Schedule position under non-temporary appointment in the competitive or excepted service, must meet time-in-grade requirements (must have served 52 weeks at the next lower grade or equivalent in the Federal service). Time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

You may be required to operate a government (or private) motor vehicle as part of your official duties. Prior to your first official motor vehicle operation, and again every year thereafter (or more frequently if management determines such need exists), you will be required to sign an affidavit certifying to your possession of a valid State issued driver's license that is current and has not been revoked, suspended, canceled, or otherwise disqualified in any way to prohibit your operation of a motor vehicle. You will also submit a photocopy of your valid State issued driver's license prior to your first official motor vehicle operation, and again every year, or more frequently if management determines such need exists. Lastly, you may be required to submit (within a State sealed envelope or submitted directly by the State authorities), and at your own expense, all certified driving records from all States that discloses all valid driver's licenses, whether current or past, possessed by you. Please indicate in your application whether you possess a valid State driver's license.

You may be required to work on-call, evenings, weekends, holidays, overtime and shift work.

If you are a new employee in the Federal government, you will be required to complete a one-year probationary period.

You may be required to travel overnight away from home up to 1 night per month. You must obtain a government charge card for travel purposes.

You may be required to complete training and obtain/maintain a government charge card with travel and/or purchase authority.

GS-12

GS-11

To qualify for this position at thegrade level, you must possess the following minimum qualifications by close of the announcement:At least one full year of specialized experience comparable in scope and responsibility to thegrade level in the Federal service (obtained in either the public or private sectors). This experience includes activities such as: 1) performing the full range of human resource duties in recruitment and placement AND at least one of the following areas: performance management, position management, pay administration, benefits, employee relations, and labor relations; and 2) providing technical advice and assistance to hiring managers and employees on a variety of human resources processes and/or procedures.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

There is no substitution of education for experience at the grade level(s) of this announcement.

For additional information about this position please contact:

Cyndi Mattiuzzi, Sierra HRO Supervisor

cyndi_mattiuzzi@nps.gov

(209) 379-1806



This announcement may be used to fill additional positions if identical vacancies occur within 90 days of the issue date of the referral certificate.



Physical Demands: The work is sedentary. Some work may require periods of standing, carrying of files or pamphlets and supplies. Incumbent may be required to travel to different parks/offices to provide HR services as needed.



Working Conditions: Work is performed in an office setting that is adequately lighted, heated and ventilated.



The National Park Service has determined that the duties of this position are suitable for telework and the selectee may be allowed to telework with supervisor approval.



If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document that you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application. Click the following link for more information, https://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/index.php?title=Alternate_Application_Information.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

A review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the Occupational Questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully; errors or omissions may affect your rating.



Candidates who apply under Competitive Merit Promotion procedures will undergo a quality review to determine if they are highly qualified based on the content of their resume and their responses to the questionnaire. Best qualified candidates will be referred if all required supporting documentation has been provided.



Candidates who apply under Noncompetitive Merit Promotion procedures will undergo a quality review to determine if they are minimally qualified based on the content of their resume and their responses to the questionnaire. Qualified candidates will be referred if all required supporting documentation has been provided.



You will be evaluated on the following competencies:

