Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.

Citizenship: You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this position.



Background Investigation: You must successfully pass a background investigation.



Drug Test: You must successfully pass a drug screen.



Selective Service: Males born after 12/31/59 must certify registration with Selective Service.



Motor Vehicle Operation: You must possess a valid automobile driver's license at the time of appointment.



Firearms Requirement: You will be required to carry a firearm while performing duties of this position. Maintaining firearm proficiency is also mandatory. You must satisfactorily complete (or have previously completed) the firearms component of the Criminal Investigation Training Program at Glynco, Georgia. Any person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence cannot lawfully possess a firearm or ammunition. Candidates under consideration will be required to certify whether they have ever been convicted of such an offense. False or fraudulent information provided by candidates is criminally punishable by fine or imprisonment.



Work Conditions: This job requires physical strength and stamina to perform such activities as conducting long periods of surveillance, pursuing and restraining suspects, and carrying heavy equipment to be uses in investigative efforts. These activities require considerable physical exertion, such as running, stooping, bending, climbing, lifting and carrying heavy objects. The environment involves work indoors and outdoors in a variety of potentially dangerous and stressful situations, as well as exposure to physical attack, including the use of lethal weapons.



Law Enforcement Availability Pay: As a law enforcement officer you will be required to work on an unscheduled basis in excess of the 40-hour work week. You must be readily accessible to perform this unscheduled work. To ensure your availability, you will receive extra compensation in the form of LEAP.



Secondary Law Enforcement: This position is an approved Secondary Law Enforcement position under 5 USC 8331(20) and 5 USC 8401(17). Previous experience in a primary (AKA rigorous) law enforcement position (or equivalent outside Federal Government) is a prerequisite.



Medical Examination: You may be required to pass a pre-employment medical examination.



Requirements by Closing Date: Unless otherwise noted, you must meet all requirements by the closing date of the announcement.

Assisting in managing and directing the establishment and implementation of a comprehensive law enforcement firearms and tactics program that included basic and in-service firearms and tactics training;

Assessing the quality and frequency of basic entry level and in-service firearms training using measures and measurement points;

Representing an organization in discussions or negotiations regarding firearms and tactics program areas with representatives from Federal, state, or local law enforcement or investigative organizations; and

Direct management of a workforce ensuring successful implementation of firearms and tactics objectives and programs.

You qualify for the Supervisory Criminal Investigator (Assistant Director), position if you are a current permanent Criminal Investigator, GS-1811-15 employee with ICE possessing one (1) year of specialized experience of the following:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.

There is no educational substitution at this grade level.

Promotion Potential: This position is at the full performance level.



E-Verify: DHS uses E-Verify, an Internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities.



Suitability: If you receive a conditional offer of employment for this position, you will be required to complete an Optional Form 306, Declaration for Federal Employment, and to sign and certify the accuracy of all information in your application, prior to entry on duty. False statements on any part of the application may result in withdrawal of offer of employment, dismissal after beginning work, fine, or imprisonment.



Financial Disclosure: If you are hired, you may be required to complete a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 450) within 30 days after appointment.



Background Investigation: To ensure the accomplishment of our mission, DHS requires every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet these standards, all selected applicants must undergo and successfully obtain and maintain a background investigation for Top Secret/SCI as a condition of placement into this position. This may include a credit check, a review of financial issues such as delinquency in the payment of debts, child support and/or tax obligations, as well as certain criminal offenses and illegal use or possession of drugs.



Supervisory Probationary Period: This is a supervisory position. Under provisions of the Civil Service Reform Act, first time supervisors and/or managers will be required to serve a 1-year probationary period. You may be required to complete an appropriate supervisory training course within one year of assignment to this position.



Retirement Coverage: This position is an approved Secondary Law Enforcement position under 5 USC 8331 (20) and 5 USC 8401 (17). Law Enforcement retirement coverage (special law enforcement provisions) is extended only if this position immediately follows service in a law enforcement position. FERS applicants must have completed three (3) years of service in a rigorous (AKA primary) position and transfer directly from a covered position in order to continue Law Enforcement retirement coverage upon selection. (Note: Applicants may meet position qualification requirements, but not meet the special Law Enforcement retirement coverage eligibility. If such an applicant is selected, he/she will be placed in the regular retirement code.)

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using an Assessment Questionnaire. The questions are related to the following fundamental competencies (or Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities) needed to perform the duties of this job:



External Awareness

Flexibility

Human Capital Management

Oral Communication

Partnering

Planning and Evaluating

Problem Solving

Strategic Thinking

Writing