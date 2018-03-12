25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.

Citizenship: You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this position.



Drug Test: You must successfully pass a background investigation and drug screen.



Selective Service: Males born after 12/31/59 must certify registration with Selective Service.



Requirements by Closing Date: Unless otherwise noted, you must meet all requirements by the closing date of the announcement.



Medical Examination: You may be required to pass a pre-employment medical examination.



Supervisory/Managerial Probationary Period: Under provisions of the Civil Service Reform Act, first time supervisors and/or managers will be required to serve a 1-year probationary period. You may also be required to complete an appropriate supervisory training course within one year of assignment to this position.



Mobility: Mobility is a major factor in this occupation and you must sign a mobility agreement.



Administratively Uncontrollable Overtime (AUO): This position may require substantial amounts of irregular or occasional overtime. You will be required to work on an unscheduled basis in excess of the 40-hour workweek. You must be readily available to perform this unscheduled overtime on a continual basis. To compensate you for this irregular and occasional overtime, you may receive premium pay in the form of Administratively Uncontrollable Overtime (AUO). AUO is currently authorized for this position. However, authorization for AUO is dependent upon the incumbent meeting certain regulatory criteria and is subject to change.



Travel: You will be required to travel frequently.



Secondary Law Enforcement Coverage: The Supervisory Detention and Deportation Officer position is an approved Secondary Law Enforcement position under 5 USC 8331 (20) and 5 USC 8401 (17). Previous experience in a primary (rigorous) law enforcement position (or equivalent outside the Federal Government) is a prerequisite.

This is a reassignment opportunity and open to current 1801's at the GS-15 level who meet the below requirements:-Serving as the expert on programs pertaining to administrative policies and requirements for nationwide enforcement programs;-Planning and directing major agency level projects requiring collaboration; and-Serving as liaison to other agencies at conferences, on boards, committees, presents Agency's viewpoint and negotiates tentative solutions to enforcement problems.Qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement. Qualification claims will be subject to verification.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Completion of Training: You must have successfully completed Basic Immigration Law Enforcement Training in accordance with 8 CFR 287.1(g) and other applicable agency policy. This includes successful completion of the Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) Basic Immigration Enforcement Training Program (BIETP); ICE Detention & Removal Operations (DRO) Basic Immigration Law Enforcement Training Program (ICE_D); the legacy Immigration Officer Basic Training Course (IOBTC); the Border Patrol Academy; the combination of both the legacy Basic Immigration Detention Enforcement Officer Training Course and the ICE DRO Equivalency Training Program (ETP); the ICE Special Agent Training Program; the combination of FLETC Criminal Investigator Training Program and the DRO Equivalency Training Program for Special Agents (ETPSA) and for legacy US Customs Special Agents, the ICE / Customs Special Agent Cross Training Program. Due to regulatory requirements, no other training will be accepted. (Note: Completion of training is subject to verification).

Note: If you have previously completed one of the basic immigration law enforcement training courses as listed above, but have had a significant break of three years or more from a position that initially required this training, you will be required to attend and successfully complete a new ICE basic law enforcement training course as a condition of your employment. Failure to successfully complete the academy will result in your removal from this position.

This position is at the full performance level.



Secondary Retirement Coverage: This position is an approved Secondary Law Enforcement position under 5 USC 8331 (20) and 5 USC 8401 (17). Law Enforcement retirement coverage (special law enforcement provisions) is extended only if this position immediately follows service in a law enforcement position. FERS applicants must have completed three (3) years of service in a rigorous (AKA primary) position and transfer directly from a covered position in order to continue Law Enforcement retirement coverage upon selection.

Note: Applicants may meet position qualification requirements, but not meet the special Law Enforcement retirement coverage eligibility. If such an applicant is selected, he/she will be placed in the regular retirement code.



ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Firearm Requirement: This position authorizes the incumbent to carry a firearm. Any person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence cannot lawfully possess a firearm or ammunition [Title 18, U.S.C., Section 922(g)(9)]. A "misdemeanor crime of domestic violence" is generally defined under the statute as any offense involving the use or attempted use of physical force, or the threatened use of a deadly weapon, committed by the victim's current or former domestic partner, parent, or guardian. The term "convicted", as defined in the statute, excludes any person whose conviction has been expunged, set aside, or pardoned or any person whose civil rights have been restored unless the pardon, expungement or restoration of civil rights expressly prohibits the possession of firearms or ammunition. Candidates who have been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence within the meaning of the referenced statute are not qualified for this position. Candidates under consideration will be required to certify whether they have ever been convicted of such an offense. False or fraudulent information provided by candidates is criminally punishable by fine or imprisonment [Title 18, U.S.C., Section 1001].



Background Investigation: To ensure the accomplishment of our mission, DHS requires every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet these standards, all selected applicants must undergo and successfully obtain and maintain a background investigation for TS/SCI Clearance as a condition of placement into this position. This may include a credit check, a review of financial issues such as delinquency in the payment of debts, child support and/or tax obligations, as well as certain criminal offenses and illegal use or possession of drugs.



Suitability: If you receive a conditional offer of employment for this position, you will be required to complete an Optional Form 306, Declaration for Federal Employment, and to sign and certify the accuracy of all information in your application, prior to entry on duty. False statements on any part of the application may result in withdrawal of offer of employment, dismissal after beginning work, fine, or imprisonment.

OGE 450: If you are hired, you may be required to complete a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 450) within 30 days after appointment.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using an Assessment Questionnaire. The questions are related to the following fundamental competencies (or Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities) needed to perform the duties of this job:

External Awareness

Flexibility

Human Capital Management

Oral Communication

Partnering

Planning and Evaluating

Problem Solving

Strategic Thinking

Writing