Occasional travel - Occasional travel required for business (5%).

DRUG TESTING -This position is a testing designated position (TDP) in accordance with (IAW) Drug Free Federal Workplace Program. You will submit to urinalysis testing on a recurring basis. You are required to sign a DA Form 5019.

TOP SECRET/SCI CLEARANCE - You must be able to obtain and maintain a TOP SECRET security clearance based on SSBI with eligibility for access to Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI).

POLYGRAPH - You must be willing to take and successfully pass a Counterintelligence Scope Polygraph (CI/Poly).

TDY - Requires approximately 5% or more TDY (temporary business travel).

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Who May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.





30 Percent or More Disabled Veterans

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees

Current Permanent Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian Employee (non-Army)

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan

Non-Department of Defense (DoD) Transfer

Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Interchange Agreement Eligible

People with Disabilities, Schedule A

Priority Placement Program (PPP), Program S (Military Spouse) registrant

Reinstatement

Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA) of 1998



In order to qualify, you must meet the qualification requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience.



Basic Requirement for IT Specialist (Systems Analysis):



Specialized and Other IT Experience: One year of specialized experience which includes development and/or support of complex IT projects; conducting studies such as business process reengineering, feasibility studies or trade-off analysis in order to assess new design methodologies; working with senior analysts to develop IT policies, procedures, and/or business rules; and providing technical systems advice to other employees (GS-11).



In addition to specialized experience, applicants must have information technology related experience (paid or unpaid experience and/or completion of specific, intensive training, as appropriate) which demonstrates each of the four competencies, as defined:

Attention to Detail - Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail. Customer Service - Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive the services or products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available products and services; is committed to providing quality products and services. Oral Communication - Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately. Problem Solving - Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations.Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job, you must meet the qualification requirement using experience alone--no substitution of education for experience is permitted.

Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job, you must meet the qualification requirement using experience alone--no substitution of education for experience is permitted.



You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:



Planning and Evaluating

Problem Solving

Project Management

Requirements Analysis

Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS-11).

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 34 position

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.