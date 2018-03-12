Human Resources Specialist (Compensation)
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Human Resources
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
75% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Must be a US citizen
Male born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service
Resume and supporting documents received by 11:59PM EST will be considered
Suitable for Federal employment determined by background investigation
May be required to successfully complete a probationary period
Complete the initial online assessment and USAHire Assessment, if required
WORK SCHEDULE: Full Time
OVERTIME: Occasionally
TOUR OF DUTY: Set Schedule
RECRUITMENT INCENTIVES: Not Authorized
FAIR LABOR STANDARDS ACT (FLSA): Non-Exempt
FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE: Not Required
TELEWORK ELIGIBILITY: This position is telework eligible
SELECTIVE SERVICE REQUIREMENT: For more information please visit: SSS
Please review the General Application Information and Definitions at:
http://www.dla.mil/Portals/104/Documents/Careers/downloads/DoDGenAppInfo.pdf
All applicants must meet qualifications and eligibility criteria by the 03/15/2018 of the announcement.
Management's (OPMs) qualifications requirements.
You must have one year Specialized Experience equivalent to the GS-7/9/11 level in the Federal service (experience may have been gained in the private/military sector) giving the particular knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position. Experience must be reflected in your resume.
Specialized experience required for this position is:
1 year as GS-05; Conduct research to gather clear-cut information and apply standardized analytical methods and techniques to accurately assess gathered information.
Specifically you will be evaluated on the following competencies:
1. Compensation Management
2. Oral Communication
3. Written Communication
Please review the General Application Information and Definitions at: DOD GEN APP INFO
If substituting education for experience at the GS-07 level, you must posses one full year of graduate level education or superior academic achievement from an accredited college or university. Education is also in a related business or Human Resources field.
If substituting or combining education for experience, transcripts MUST be provided. Failure to provide transcripts
will result in you being rated ineligible for this position.
Foreign Education: For further information, click on the following link: FOREIGN EDUCATION
Reasonable Accommodation Requests: If you believe you have a disability (i.e., physical or mental), covered by the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 as amended and Americans with Disabilities Act 1990 as amended, that would interfere with completing the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments, you will be granted the opportunity to request a reasonable accommodation in your online application. Requests for Reasonable Accommodations for the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments and appropriate supporting documentation for Reasonable Accommodation must be received prior to starting the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments. Decisions on requests for Reasonable Accommodations are made on a case-by-case basis. If you meet the minimum qualifications of the position, after notification of the adjudication of your request, you will receive an email invitation to complete the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments. You must complete all assessments within 48 hours of receiving the URL to access the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments, if you received the link after the close of the announcement. To determine if you need a Reasonable Accommodation, please review the Procedures for Requesting a Reasonable Accommodation for Online Assessments here: https://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/images/1/14/USA_Hire_Reasonable_Accommodation_FAQs_-_01-26-17.pdf
Employees Serviced by DLA: Civilian Federal employees who receive human resources servicing through the Defense Logistics Agency DO NOT need to submit supporting documentation if applying through merit promotion. Your record in Electronic Official Personnel Folder (eOPF) will be used to verify your eligibility. It is your responsibility to ensure the required documents are in your eOPF for verification purposes. If your documents are not in eOPF, you must submit them to the announcement you are applying for at time of application. Failure to submit all of the documents on time will result in automatic disqualification.
All current and former Federal employees must submit a copy of your latest SF-50 showing your tenure, grade and step, and type of position occupied (i.e., Excepted or Competitive).
NOTE: Situational telework only at the discretion of the supervisor.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Your qualifications will be evaluated based on your responses to the online assessments completed during the application process. Once the application process is complete, a review of your application/resume will be made to ensure you meet the job requirements. You will be assessed on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):
- Accountability
- Attention to Detail
- Compensation Management
- Customer Service
- Flexibility
- Integrity/Honesty
- Interpersonal Skills
- Learning
- Oral Communication
- Self-Management
- Stress Tolerance
- Teamwork
- Written Communication
Read more Security clearance Q - Nonsensitive
