Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this job

Selectees are subject to a background/suitability investigation

Selective Service registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959

A probationary period may be required for employees and supervisors

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo qualify for this position, applicants must meet all requirements by the closing date of this announcement.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.To qualify, applicants must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade (GS-11) in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization. Specialized experience is defined as work that involves (1) Planning official events for senior leadership and distinguished visitors, to include conferences, ceremonies and formal dinners; (2) Briefing leadership on issues of protocol with visitors; (3) Coordinating travel arrangements for leadership to attend meetings.

There is no educational substitution for the GS-12 level.

Work Schedule: Regular office hours; Alternate work schedules are available

Title/PD#: Protocol Liaison Officer GS - 12; PD 700240

Promotion Potential: The selectee may be promoted to the full performance level without further competition when all regulatory, qualification, and performance requirements are met. Selection at a lower grade level does not guarantee promotion to the full performance level.

Time-in-grade: Applicants who are/were current federal employees and have held a GS grade any time in the past 52 weeks must also meet time-in-grade requirements. For a GS-12 position you must have served 52 weeks at the GS-11 level.

Physical Requirements: The work is sedentary. Typically, the employee may sit comfortably to do the work. However, there may be some walking; standing; bending; carrying of light items such as papers, books, small parts; driving an automobile, etc. No special physical demands are required to perform the work.



The Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) and Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) provide eligible displaced Federal competitive service employees with selection priority over other candidates for competitive service vacancies. To be qualified you must submit appropriate documentation and be found well-qualified for this vacancy. A well-qualified candidate is defined as meeting all of the minimum qualification standards and eligibility requirements as well as possessing skills that clearly exceed the minimum qualifications requirements for this position.

Information about ICTAP and CTAP eligibility can be found here.



Placement Policy: The posting of this announcement does not obligate management to fill a vacancy or vacancies by promotion. The position may be filled by reassignment, change to lower grade, transfer, appointment, or reinstatement. Management may use any one or any combination of these methods to fill the position.



VA supports the use of telework as a way to help attract and retain talented individuals in public service, increase worker productivity, and better prepare the agency to operate during emergencies. This position may be authorized for telework. Telework eligibility will be discussed during the interview process.



This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

In describing your experience, please be clear and specific. We will not make assumptions regarding your experience. Applicants who do not fully address the specialized experience needed for the position (as described above in the job announcement) in their resume or who do not possess the education to substitute for it will not be referred for consideration.

After you have met the minimum qualifications, you will be rated on the following competencies based on your application for this position:

Knowledge of customs, social etiquette, religious dogmas, dietary restrictions associated with foreign visitors

Know and understand available guidelines (VA) Directives and Instructions, SECVA and Policy Statements, and State Department guidelines, White House Executive Orders, VA policies and specific administrative instructions concerning the foreign counterpart program

Mastery of the principles, methods, practices and techniques of protocol in order to serve as an Office of the Secretary Protocol technical authority and to advise the senior leadership on the application of protocol practices to ensure the Secretary's objectives are achieved.

Basic computer skills (e-mail, Word,Excel, PowerPoint,) and skills in interacting and responding to foreign guests, civilian and military officials concerning social matters