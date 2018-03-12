Not required

Applicants must have a Ph.D. in a field of engineering or science aligned with the cluster described below, plus after award of the Ph.D., four or more years of successful independent research or research administration.The position requires a broad knowledge of the relevant disciplinary areas of the Division of Chemical, Biological, Environmental and Transport Systems and knowledge of the general scientific community. Experience working within a team environment and some administrative skills (budget, people) are needed. Appointees are expected to function effectively both within their specific cluster and as a member of crosscutting and interactive teams. Skills in multidisciplinary research are highly desirable. The Division of Chemical, Biological, Environmental and Transport Systems seeks applicants for the following cluster: Chemical Process Systems Cluster (CPS): Chemical processes are critical in the production of chemicals, materials, clean water, energy, pharmaceuticals, and other commodities. The Chemical Process Systems (CPS) Cluster has four programs that support fundamental science and engineering research for the development of novel materials, mechanisms, and/or tools to improve the efficiency, resource utilization, and/or intensification of chemical processes. This cluster supports research seeking innovations in catalytic design, reaction engineering, multiphase chemical separations processes, molecular thermodynamics, process control and design, and sustainable energy conversion. The overarching goal of the CPS programs is to support basic research that improves the overall efficiency and product yields of chemical processes while reducing the size and complexity of process equipment and minimizing emissions.

