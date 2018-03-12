76% or greater - In addition to frequent travel related to deployment(s), occasional non-emergency travel may also be required.

You must be a U.S. citizen to be considered for this position.

You must successfully pass a background investigation.

Travel will be required.

You must be able to obtain and maintain a Government credit card.

Selective service registration is required for males born after 12/31/59.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Submitting and tracking request for supplies OR

Routinely ordering and tracking items via the internet from retail companies, AND

Working with, interpreting, and analyzing data, AND

Utilizing computer and software programs such as Microsoft Office and Internet Explorer

To qualify for this position, you must possess experience:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g. Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills, and provides valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Your application must show that you meet all requirements for this position. You may be found "not qualified" if you do not possess the minimum competencies required for the position.Qualifications are based on breadth/level of experience. In addition to describing duties performed, applicants must provide the exact dates of each period of employment (from MM/YY to MM/YY) and the number of hours worked per week if part time. As qualification determinations cannot be made when resumes do not include the required information, failure to provide this information may result in disqualification. Applicants are encouraged to use the USAJOBS Resume Builder to develop their federal resume. For a brief video on How to Create a Federal Resume, click here. To accurately credit your experience for these intermittent positions, make sure to list the dates (from MM/YY to MM/YY) of each deployment, along with the job title and specific duties you were responsible for during each deployment. Failure to provide this information may result in disqualification.

To ensure the accomplishment of our mission, DHS requires every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet those standards, all selected applicants must undergo, successfully pass, and maintain a background investigation for Public Trust clearance as a condition of placement into this position. This may include a credit check after initial job qualifications are determined (Mythbuster), review of financial issues, such as delinquency in the payment of debts, child support and/or tax obligations, as well as certain criminal offenses and illegal use or possession of drugs. For more information on background investigations for Federal jobs please visit the OPM website at https://www.opm.gov/investigations/background-investigations/.

If you receive a conditional offer of employment for this position, you will be required to complete an Optional Form 306, Declaration for Federal Employment, and to sign and certify the accuracy of all information in your application, prior to entry on duty. False statements on any part of the application may result in withdrawal of offer of employment, dismissal after beginning work, fine, or imprisonment.

DHS uses E-verify, an internet based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities.

Disabled veteran leave will be available to any Federal employee hired on or after November 5, 2016, who is a veteran with a service-connected disability rating of 30 percent or more.

This announcement may be used to fill one or more vacancies.

All candidates must be able to deploy with little or no advance notice to anywhere in the United States and its territories for an extended period of time. Deployments may include working in excess of eight hours a day, or in excess of 40 hours in a given week, including weekends and holidays, and under stressful, physically demanding, and austere conditions. When activated and deployed, you serve in a federal travel status and are entitled to lodging, transportation and per diem reimbursements for authorized expenses in accordance with federal travel regulations.

All candidates must be available to deploy at all times during the term of this appointment unless pre-approved through authorized Reservist leave. Reservists may take up to 90 days of unpaid Reservist Leave per year.

FEMA Reservist employees must maintain an address of primary residency (which will serve as the official duty station of the employee), in a Stafford Act “State”, as defined by Section 102(4) of the Stafford Act.

If selected for this position you will be required to attend a one week Emergency Manager Orientation in Leesburg, Virginia. Travel is at FEMA’s expense and will occur from Sunday to Saturday.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

To determine if you are qualified for this job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the occupational questionnaire. If you are qualified, you will be referred to a selection panel for consideration.



