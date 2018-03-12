Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship Required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a TOP SECRET clearance

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Position is subject to pre-employment and random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Employee must obtain and maintain current Information Assurance certification within six months of assignment of these duties.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.Individuals must have IT-related experience demonstrating each of the four competencies listed below: Attention to Detail, Customer Service, Oral Communication, and Problem Solvinghave one year of specialized experience which includes reviews a wide range of communications and computer systems concepts, principles, and practices to accomplish work processes through the use of telecommunications devices and other information technology, methods, services, and facilities. Ensure telecommunications services are in compliance with applicable regulations and instructions regarding integration and interoperability. Develop and apply established policies, methods, procedures, and techniques in communications system design and installation to operating situations and problem resolution. Applying in-depth knowledge of operations and performance characteristics of telecommunications and computer systems to develop procedures/policies/practices and requirements. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the GS-13 grade/level or equivalent in the federal service.Applicants must have served at least 52 weeks at the GS-13 or higher grade (or equivalent in an alternate pay system) within the Federal Civil Service to be considered for referral. TIG applies if you are in a current GS position or held a GS position within the previous 52 weeks.Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Knowledge of information assurance and cyber security technology concepts, principles, techniques, etc. to develop policy, plans, requirements, procedures, and respond to current operations and maintenance issues.2. Knowledge of current statutory and regulatory (Congress, OMB, DoD, Joint, ISO, etc) cyber security (information assurance) policies, standards, and procedures.3. Knowledge of hardware and operating configurations, policies, and procedures are essential.4. Knowledge of lifecycle process for systems and trends in present and emerging communications-computer systems and information technology.5. Skill and ability to speak and write effective, highly complex, and possibly sensitive issues and statements prepared for senior military, government, and private sector management officials. Ability to give briefings, chair meetings, lead task forces, and prepare reports at the General Officer/SES level.6. Knowledge of communications-computer systems architectures, integration, and interoperability.7. Knowledge of the Financial Plan and Planning, Programming, and Budgeting, and Execution System.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



The resume/documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who meet the requirements for and apply as a non-competitive eligible that meet minimal qualifications and other requirements of this position, will be given consideration as a non-competitive candidate and will be referred unless blocked by an individual with priority/preference.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:

1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

be considered for this vacancy. For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.