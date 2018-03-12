Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Must pass a pre-employment security investigation and drug screening.



May be required to successfully complete a trial/probationary period.



Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service.



Must be a U.S. Citizen or National.



POSITION REQUIREMENTS:



All qualification requirements for this position must be met by the closing date of this announcement.



Status candidates must meet time-in-grade requirements (52 weeks at the next lower grade level).



Must be able to obtain and maintain a Public Trust security clearance.

You may qualify at the GS-0201-11/12 level, if you fulfill one of the following qualifications:Merit promotion applicants must meet applicable time-in-grade requirements to be considered eligible. One year at the GS-09 is required to meet the time-in-grade requirements for the GS-11 (Must submit your SF-50 that shows Time-in-Grade eligibility and reflects your title, series, and grade. No award SF-50 will be accepted).You may qualify at the GS-11, if you fulfill one of the following qualifications:A. At least one year of full-time specialized work experience equivalent to the GS-09 grade level in the Federal service performing duties such as: 1) Assisting Supervisors and/or Senior Human Resources Specialists as they resolve employee relations problems that contain complex, controversial and/or sensitive issues; 2.) Providing advice and assistance on the Awards Program, to include reviewing award submissions to ensure accuracy and compliance with regulations; identifying and responding to problems and issues; 3.) Assisting in the research of Human Resources case law, regulations, policies, etc. in order to analyze legal issues, problems and other situations; and 4.) Providing employees and managers information on personnel policies, procedures and guidelines so that they understand their rights and obligations.B. A Ph.D. or equivalent graduate degree or 3 (three) full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree or LL.M., if related in such fields as Human Resources Management, Business Administration, or any other similar degree for which such education demonstrates the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work of this position. One year of full-time graduate education is generally equivalent to 18 semester hours. (MUST SUBMIT TRANSCRIPTS);C. Appropriate combination of successfully completed graduate education and specialized work experience. To determine your combination, first compute your experience as a percentage of the experience listed in A above; then determine your education as a percentage of the education listed in B above; then add the two percentages. The total percentages must equal at least 100 percent. Only graduate education in excess of 2 (two) full years (36 semester hours) may be used to qualify. (MUST SUBMIT TRANSCRIPTS)Merit promotion applicants must meet applicable time-in-grade requirements to be considered eligible. One year at the GS-11 is required to meet the time-in-grade requirements for the GS-12 (Must submit your SF-50 that shows Time-in-Grade eligibility and reflects your title, series, and grade. No award SF-50 will be accepted).You may qualify at the GS-12, if you fulfill the following qualifications:A. At least one year of full-time specialized work experience equivalent to the GS-11 grade level in the Federal service performing duties such as: 1) Assisting Supervisors and/or Senior Human Resources Specialists as they resolve employee relations problems that contain complex, controversial and/or sensitive issues; 2.) Advising managers of appropriate corrective actions for a wide range of employee relations issues; 3.) Assisting in the research of Human Resources case law, regulations, policies, etc. in order to analyze legal issues, problems and other situations; and 4.) Providing employees and managers information on personnel policies, procedures and guidelines so that they understand their rights and obligations.

ARE YOU USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY?

Education must be from an accredited school or institution. Please refer to the following website to locate your school and/ or institution https://ope.ed.gov/accreditation/Search.aspx

You MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: (1) unofficial transcripts are acceptable, or (2) you may submit a list with all of your courses, grades, semester, year, and credit for the course. All materials must be submitted by the closing date of the announcement.



GRADUATE EDUCATION: One academic year of graduate education is considered to be the number of credits hours that your graduate school has determined to represent one academic year of full-time study. Such study may have been performed on a full-time basis. If you cannot obtain your graduate school's definition of one year of graduate study, 18 semester hours (or 27 quarter hours) should be considered as satisfying the requirements for one year of full-time graduate study.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the

qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private

organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit:

http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Applicationhttps://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/index.php?title=Alternate_Application_Information



Click the following link to preview the application https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10135124



Note: Multiple selections may be made from this announcement.



Note: Applications will not be accepted if submitted using Government franked envelopes.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the Occupational Questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job. If you are found to be among the top candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies:

