Security Specialist
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Fort Belvoir, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- IT, Security Engineer
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal service:
- Managing Headquarters-level Operations Security (OPSEC) Program.
- Providing support to Headquarters-level Public Affairs Office by conducting OPSEC reviews of all material being considered for public release.
- Providing support to Research Technology Protection program by developing OPSEC Plans for inclusion in Program Protection Plans, and by assisting Program Managers in identifying Critical Program Information.
- Coordinating OPSEC Surveys of subordinate components.
- Conducting OPSEC Assessments of subordinate components.
- Basic knowledge of other security disciplines to include Information Security, Physical Security, Industrial Security, Personnel Security, Anti-terrorism/Force Protection, and Special Access Program Security.
Substitution of education may not be used in lieu of specialized experience for this grade level.
Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): Individuals who have special priority selection rights under ICTAP must be well-qualified for the position to receive consideration for special priority selection. Well qualified is defined as possessing the type and quality of experience that exceeds the position's minimum qualifications, including all selective placement factors and appropriate quality ranking factors. ICTAP eligibles will be considered well qualified prior to Veteran's preference points being added. Federal employees seeking ICTAP eligibility must submit proof that they met the requirements of 5 CFR 330.704. This includes a copy of the agency separation notice, a copy of their most recent Performance Rating and a copy of their most recent SF-50 noting current position, grade level, and duty location. Please annotate your application to reflect that you are applying as an ICTAP eligible. Please visit this link to obtain requirements for applying as an ICTAP eligible applicant. http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp
Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
We will review your resume and supporting documents, to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. We will evaluate each applicant who meets the basic qualifications on the information provided and evaluate your relevant work experiences as it relates to fundamental competencies, identified below, required for this position.
Competencies:
Based on the results of this evaluation, you will be placed in one of the following quality categories:
Best Qualified: This highest category will be used for those candidates who possess the type and quality of experience that substantially exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position, including any selective placement factors and/or appropriate quality ranking factor(s), as determined by the job analysis.
Highly Qualified: This higher category will be used for those candidates who possess the type and quality of experience that exceed the minimum qualifications of the position, including any selective placement factors and/or appropriate quality ranking factor(s) as determined by the job analysis.
Qualified: This lowest category will be used for those candidates that meet the minimum qualifications of the position, including all selective placement factors and appropriate quality ranking factor(s) and are proficient in some, but not all, of the requirements of the position. Candidates may require extensive training and/or orientation in order to satisfactorily perform the duties of the position.
http://www.opm.gov/HiringReform/HiringReformRequirements/CategoryRating/index.aspx
Names of the candidates in the Best Qualified category will be sent first to the hiring manager for employment consideration. Applicants in other categories will be referred in accordance with category rating procedures.
Volunteer Experience: Your Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service program (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.
Veterans Preference: If you are entitled to veterans preference, you should indicate the type of veterans' preference you are claiming on your resume. Your veterans' preference entitlement will be verified by the employing agency. If you are entitled to veterans' preference and qualified for the position, your name will be placed above non-preference candidates on a list sent to the hiring manager for employment consideration. Qualified veterans' preference eligible with a service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest quality category depending on the position and grade level of the job. For information on entitlement see http://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/vetpref/index.aspx.
