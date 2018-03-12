Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.

Must be a US citizen.



Male born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service.



Resume and supporting documents. ( See: How to Apply)



Suitable for Federal employment determined by background investigation.



May be required to successfully complete a probationary period.



WORK SCHEDULE: Full Time



OVERTIME: Occasionally



TOUR OF DUTY: Flexible



RECRUITMENT INCENTIVES: Authorized



FAIR LABOR STANDARDS ACT (FLSA): Exempt



FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE: Not Required.



TELEWORK ELIGIBILITY: This position is telework eligible.



Must be able to obtain and maintain a TOP SECRET w/SCI security clearance.



Must consent to and pass pre-employment drug testing and be subject to periodic random drug testing thereafter.



Overtime/compensatory time may be required to accommodate operational needs of the organization.



May be subject to random DoD counterintelligence scope polygraph if assigned to programs or duty locations that have such a requirement.



Must be willing to spend 40-70 days annually in temporary duty travel in the United States and foreign countries.





.

Experience managing Headquarters-level OPSEC Programs. Experience providing support to Headquarters-level Public Affairs Office by conducting OPSEC reviews of all material being considered for public release. Experience providing support to Research Technology Protection program by developing OPSEC Plans for inclusion in Program Protection Plans, and by assisting Program Managers in identifying Critical Program Information. Experience coordinating OPSEC Surveys & Assessments of subordinate components. Experience with other security disciplines to include Information Security, Physical Security, Industrial Security, Personnel Security, Antiterrorism/Force Protection, and Special Access Program Security.

The experience described in your resume will be evaluated and screened from the Office of Personnel Management's (OPMs) basic qualifications requirements. See: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0000/security-administration-series-0080 for OPM qualification standards, competencies and specialized experience needed to perform the duties of the position as described in the MAJOR DUTIES and QUALIFICATIONS sections of this announcement by 03/19/2018You must have one year Specialized Experience equivalent to the GS-12 level in the Federal service (experience may have been gained in the private/military sector) giving the particular knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position. Experience must be reflected in your resume.Specialized experience required for this position is:Specifically you will be evaluated on the following competencies:1. Identifying and Protecting Critical Information2. Performing Document Reviews3. Developing and Maintaining OPSEC Plans4. Identifying and Protecting Critical Program Information5. Coordinating and Conducting OPSEC Assessments and/or Surveys6. CommunicationPlease review the General Application Information and Definitions at:

Substitution of education may not be used in lieu of specialized experience for this grade level.









SELECTIVE SERVICE REQUIREMENT: For more information please visit https://www.sss.gov



Please review the General Application Information and Definitions at:

http://www.dla.mil/Portals/104/Documents/Careers/downloads/DoDGenAppInfo.pdf



Payment for travel and transportation expenses is authorized. This includes government paid air transportation

travel, shipment of household goods, and/or temporary storage; and temporary lodging upon arrival of overseas.



Please review the General Application Information and Definitions at:

http://www.dla.mil/Portals/104/Documents/Careers/downloads/DoDGenAppInfo.pdf



*NOTE: If you submit a resume but no questionnaire, you cannot be considered for the position. If you submit a questionnaire but no resume, you cannot be considered for the position. Your application will be appropriately documented and you will be removed from further competition against this announcement.



Declining to be interviewed or failure to report for a scheduled interview will be considered as a declination for further consideration for employment against this vacancy.



This announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the job requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the occupational questionnaire. The numeric rating you receive is based on your responses to the questionnaire. The score is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the knowledge, skills and abilities required of this position. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your score can and will be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.