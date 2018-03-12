Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Please read the vacancy announcement in its entirety before applying



You must be a U.S. citizen to qualify for this position

Designated and/or Random Drug Testing required

You must be able to obtain/maintain a Top Secret/SCI clearance

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You must be a U.S. citizen to qualify for this position

Designated and/or Random Drug Testing required

You must be able to obtain/maintain a Top Secret/SCI clearance

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination.

Direct Deposit of Pay is Required.

Technical Qualification - Mandatory

Intelligence Community Senior Office Core Qualification Standard-Mandatory

JOINT DUTY ASSIGNMENT SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Incumbent must be willing to submit to and satisfactorily complete a CI screening polygraph examination.In accordance with section 9902(h) of title 5, United States Code, annuitants reemployed in the Department of Defense shall receive full annuity and salary upon appointment. They shall not be eligible for retirement contributions, participation in the Thrift Savings Plan, or a supplemental or redetermined annuity for the reemployment period. Discontinued service retirement annuitants (i.e., retired under section 8336(d)(l) or 8414(b)(l)(A) of title 5, United States Code) appointed to the Department of Defense may elect to be subject to retirement provisions of the new appointment as appropriate. (See DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 300, at http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives .) Suitability: Selectee will be required to complete a OF-306, Declaration for Federal Employment, and to sign and certify the accuracy of all information in his/her application, prior to entry into this DISL position. False statements on any part of the application may result in withdrawal of position offer, dismissal after beginning work, fine or imprisonment.: The Army is barred by 5 USC 3303 from accepting or considering political recommendations regarding appointment or any other personnel action; any violation of the bar on recommendations is a prohibited personnel action. The Army is obligated to take appropriate adverse action against employees who solicit, or Army officials who consider prohibited political recommendations.Applicants must address the following Mandatory Technical Qualification factor in separate written statement. Failure to meet or address the mandatory Technical Qualification and the Intelligence Community Senior Officer Core Qualification Standard automatically disqualifies an applicant from consideration: MANDATORY JOB-RELATED RATING FACTORS:Ability to develop, implement, and manage security policies and programs at a departmental and agency level by providing authoritative advice, decisions, and recommendations on programs critical to the operational success and security of the Army and protection of its installations, forces, technologies and personnel. Leverage technology, and apply knowledge of doctrine, policy, federal statutes, DoD Directives and Army regulations to conceptualize, develop, and maintain Army regulations, policies and programs relevant to Security efforts, including Personnel, Information, Industrial, and Communications Security; Technology Protection; Insider Threat; Special Access Programs; and Foreign Disclosure.Intelligence Community (IC) Senior Officer Core Qualification (SOCQ) - Leading the Intelligence Enterprise: Required for all senior executive positions effective 1 October 2010. This SOCQ involves the ability to integrate resources, information, interests, and activities effectively in support of the IC's mission and to lead and leverage cross organizational collaborative networks to achieve significant mission results. Inherent to this Standard is a deep understanding of the Intelligence enterprise (or other comparable interagency or multi-organizational environment) and a shared commitment to the IC's core values. (Include a separate attachment one page maximum per competency).(1) Collaboration and Integration: IC Senior Officers have a responsibility to share information and knowledge to achieve results, in that regard are expected to build effective networks and alliances; actively engage these peers and stakeholders; involve them in key decision; and effectively leverage these networks to achieve significant results. Senior officers are expected to create an environment that promotes employee engagement, collaboration, integration, information and knowledge sharing, and the candid, open exchange of diverse points of view.Candidates assessed against this competency must:a. Build, leverage, and lead collaborative networks with key peers and stakeholders across the IC and/or other government/private-sector organizations, or professional/technical disciplines to achieve significant joint/multi-agency mission outcomes.b. Integrate joint/multi-agency activities effectively exercising collaborative plans that realize mutual IC, joint, or multi-organizational goals.(2) Enterprise Focus: IC Senior officers are expected to demonstrate a deep understanding of how the missions, structures, leaders, and cultures of the various IC components interact and connect; synthesize resources, information and other inputs to effectively integrate and align component, IC, and the United States Government interests and activities to achieve IC-wide, national, and international priorities. Senior officers are expected to encourage and support Joint Duty assignments and developmental experiences that develop and reinforce enterprise focus among their subordinates.Candidates assesses against this competency must:a. Understand the roles, missions, capabilities, and organizational and political realities of the intelligence enterprise; apply that understanding to drive joint, interagency, or multi-organizational mission accomplishment.b. Understand how organizations, resources, information, and processes within the IC interagency/multi-organizational environment interact with and influence one another; apply that understanding to solve complex interagency or multi-organizational problems.(3) Values-Centered Leadership: IC Senior officers are expected to personally embody, advance and reinforce IC core values. Senior officers are expected to demonstrate and promote departmental and/or component values. Candidates assessed against this competency must demonstrate:a. A Commitment to selfless service and excellence in support of the IC's mission, as well as to preserving, protecting, and defending the Nation's laws and liberties.b. The Integrity and Courage(moral, intellectual, and physical) to seek and speak the truth, to innovate, and to change things for the better, regardless of personal or professional risk.c. Collaboration as members of a single IC-wide team, respecting and leveraging the diversity of all members of the IC, their background, their sources and methods, and their points of view.d. Promote, reinforce, and reward IC, departmental/component core values in the workforce and ensure that actions, policies, and practices are aligned with, and embody those values.e. Ensure that organizational strategies, policies, procedures, and actions give appropriate focus, attention, and commitment to diversity of people, points of view, ideas, and insights.Candidates for this position will be reviewed for receipt of joint duty credit. You must provide evidence of having obtained joint duty credit by submitting a previously approved Joint Duty Claim Form(s) or by requesting approval of a joint duty claim by submitting the Joint Duty Claim Form with supporting documentation. Your claim will be reviewed, approved/disapproved and returned to you. Information, to include forms and instructions on joint duty can be found on the JDA website by clicking the link below.JDA Website and from: https://www.dni.gov/index.php/careers/joint-duty **Applicants without Joint Duty Credit may apply for the position and can be considered. If selected a Joint Duty waiver will be required prior to final appointment. An external candidate, if selected, will be required to provide proof of Joint Duty credit apply for credit prior to appointment.

If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.



Moving Expenses: Permanent Change of Station costs may be authorized. Department of Defense National Relocation Program services will be authorized for current Federal employees in accordance with applicable regulations.



Drug Testing: This is a Testing Designated Position (TDP). The incumbent must successfully pass a urinalysis test before entering this position and reasonably thereafter. Condition of Employment: Selectee will be required to sign a Condition of Employment form prior to entry into this DISL position.



Security Clearance: In order to qualify for this position, you must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret security clearance with access to Special Compartmented Information (TS/SCI).

Financial Disclosure: The individual selected will be required to file a 'Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE-278) in accordance with the Ethics in Government Act of 1978.



Probationary Period: You will serve a two-years probationary period unless you have previously completed the probationary period in the DISL.



Veteran's Preference: Veteran's Preference will apply to candidates New to Federal Service. Statements If you make a false statement in any part of your application, you may not be hired; you may be fired after you begin work; or you may be subject to fine, imprisonment, or other disciplinary action.



Non Discrimination: All applicants will be considered without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, marital status, political affiliation, age, sex, sexual orientation, disabling condition, membership in an employee organization, or any other non-merit factors.

Adverse Information Screening: Applicants proposed for selection are subject to inquiries as to any incidences of misconduct, malfeasance, neglect of duty, or the appearance thereof. Information gained in this check will be considered in the approval decision.



Travel and Mobility: Incumbent must be available to travel (both stateside and overseas) related to the duties of this position. An essential element of the DISL is mobility across geographic, organizational and functional lines. Individuals selected for Army DISL position may be subject to reassignment that requires them to be mobile. The incumbent may be required to sign a Mobility Agreement prior to entry into this DISL position.



E-verify: Documentation that you present for purposes of completing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-9 will be verified through the DHS "E-Verify" system.



False Statement: If you make a false statement in any part of your application, you may not be hired; you may be fired after you begin work; or you may be subject to fine, imprisonment, or other disciplinary action.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.



Applicants who meet the basic qualification requirements will be rated and ranked by a Rating Panel using information submitted on the job-related factors essential for successful performance in this position.



Applicants proposed for selection are subject to inquiries as to any incidences of misconduct, malfeasance, neglect of duty, or the appearance thereof. Information gained in this check will be considered in the approval decision.