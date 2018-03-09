50% or less - May require up to 50% travel

Must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret security clearance

Must be able to obtain and maintain a government-issued credit card

May be required to successfully complete a 12-month probationary period

Current employee of the USPS Office of Inspector General. This includes current student cooperatives on the rolls of the USPS OIG.

Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university

Enrolled in a Master's Security Technology or CyberSecurity program

Worked as a team member on USPS OIG IT Audits

Ability to multi-task

Knowledge of OIG and Postal Service Data Systems

Familiar with yellow book standards and creating audit work papers

Knowledge of theories, concepts, principles and practices of auditing

Knowledge of Information Technology and Cybersecurity

Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing

Ability to apply effective project management and work on a team, whether as a team member or leader, to accomplish project objectives and goals

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoYou must meet ALL of the minimum qualifications listed below.Substitution of Education for Specialized Experience:Successful candidate may qualify for GS-9 equivalent level if they meet the requirements above and have a Master's Degree in accounting or related field that included 24 semester hours in accounting or a combination of Bachelor's Degree and 1 year specialized experience in conducting or assisting with program and performance audits.You must have the experience, knowledge and skills as listed in EACH of the evaluation factors. Failure to demonstrate that you meet all of the evaluation factor requirements as listed below will result in a score of zero (0); an ineligible status, and you will not be referred for further consideration. Include your major accomplishments relevant to the position requirements in your resume.You will no longer be considered for this position if you: fail to respond to all of the questions in the self-assessment questionnaire; or receive a zero (0) rating on any evaluation factor.Failure to demonstrate that you meet all evaluation factor requirements will result in a score of zero (0). Upon receipt of a zero score, you will be deemed "not minimally qualified," and you will not be referred for further consideration.

Education must be accredited by an institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Applicants can verify accreditation here: www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred. Special Instructions for Candidates with Foreign Education: Education completed outside the United States must be deemed equivalent to that gained in U.S. education programs. You must submit all necessary documents to a private U.S. credential evaluation service to interpret equivalency of your education against courses given in U.S. accredited colleges and universities. For further information visit: http://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

The Human Resources Office will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure that you meet the minimum qualifications required for this position. You will no longer be considered for this position if you: fail to respond to all of the questions in the self-assessment questionnaire; receive a zero (0) rating on any evaluation factor; fail to attach all required documentation; if your application materials indicate that you are not minimally-qualified for this position; or if you fail to qualify on the interview. Only the top-rated candidates will be referred to a review official or the selecting official for further consideration. If your application is referred to the review official, the reviewer will compare your self-assessment questionnaire responses to your resume and supporting documentation. It is essential that your resume and supporting documentation provide sufficient information to substantiate your responses to the self-assessment questionnaire. If your questionnaire responses are not adequately substantiated, the review official will amend your rating to more accurately reflect the level of competency indicated. Top-rated applicants may be required to participate in an interview. Your rating may be further adjusted or rated as ineligible by the review official or the selecting official based on your interview performance. Once all applicant scores are finalized, the selecting official will make a final decision. NOTE: If you receive a zero (0) rating on any evaluation factor or on the interview, you will be considered NOT MINIMALLY QUALIFIED for the position and rated ineligible.