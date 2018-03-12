Occasional travel - Less than 15% travel may be required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo qualify for this position, applicants must meet all requirements by the closing date of this announcement.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.To qualify, applicants must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade (GS-14) in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization. Specialized experience is defined as work that involves (1) Applying extensive knowledge of laws and regulations governing benefits programs to include administration, coverage and eligibility; (2) Serving as technical expert in claims adjudication and compensation programs, preparing advisory opinions to address and resolve extremely complex issues relating policy, procedures and proposed legislation and regulations; (3) Conducting ongoing review of policy and regulations related initiatives and goals to track progress of efforts; (4) Overseeing the overall effort of varies aspects of policy operation. (5) Planning, directing, and evaluating work of subordinate managers, employees, and/or others.

There is no educational substitution for the GS-15 level.





Work Schedule: Regular office hours; Alternate work schedules are available

Title/PD#: Supervisor Veterans Claims Examiner GS - 15; PD #80077A

Promotion Potential: The selectee may be promoted to the full performance level without further competition when all regulatory, qualification, and performance requirements are met. Selection at a lower grade level does not guarantee promotion to the full performance level.

Time-in-grade: Applicants who are/were current federal employees and have held a GS grade any time in the past 52 weeks must also meet time-in-grade requirements. For a GS-15 position you must have served 52 weeks at the GS-14 level.

Physical Requirements: The work is sedentary. Typically, the employee may sit comfortably to do the work. However, there may be some walking; standing; bending; carrying of light items such as papers, books, small parts; driving an automobile, etc. No special physical demands are required to perform the work.



After you have met the minimum qualifications, you will be rated on the following competencies based on your application for this position:

KSA 1: Knowledge of federal, state and local laws, regulations, policies, guides, procedures and judicial determinations applicable to Veterans' disability programs or similar benefits programs administered by other federal agencies.

KSA 2: Ability to research and analyze complex legislative and program issues, including program effectiveness data and to formulate and present recommendations based on research.

KSA 3: Ability to manage and/or supervise the work activities of subordinates.

KSA 4: Ability to establish and maintain effective communication (oral and written).

KSA 5: Knowledge of human resources management systems administered on merit principles.

Your résumé and/or supporting documentation will be verified. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.

