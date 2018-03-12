Not required

Must be a U.S Citizen.

Must live within the Washington DC Metro area.

Must sign a Pathways Participant Agreement w/ GPA (3.0) requirement

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Conditions of Employment:



You must maintain a cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.0 or higher.



You must reside wihtin the Washington DC Metro area.



You are required to sign a Pathways Participant Agreement.



This is a Public Trust Position. Employment in this position requires a background investigation. If you are selected and cannot obtain a favorable security determination within a reasonable period of time due to disclosed or undisclosed background issues, the tentative employment offer may be withdrawn.



Selectees will be required to complete a "Declaration of Federal Employment", (OF-306), prior to appointment and the appropriate background investigation forms to determine suitability for Federal employment. False statements or responses on these forms can jeopardize your employment opportunity and subject you to disciplinary action, including removal from Federal service.



Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the I-9 Form (http://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/files/form/i-9.pdf).



Compare employment eligibility verification from information provided on the I-9 Form to records available to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The system confirms employee’s identity and eligibility to work in the United States. Learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities.



If you are a male born after December 31, 1959 you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System, or are exempt from having to do so under the Selective Service Law. Please see http://www.sss.gov for more information.





A qualifying educational institution pursuing a degree, or a graduate or professional school (e.g., law school, medical school), or a post-secondary homeschool curriculum that has been accredited by an accrediting body recognized by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education)

A certificate program means post-secondary education, in a qualifying educational institution, equivalent to at least one academic year of full-time study that is part of an accredited college-level, technical, trade, vocational, or business school curriculum;

Students who take online courses are eligible to participate so long as all other requirements are met and the school is accredited by the U.S. Department of Education.

Applicants pursuing a degree in human resources management, business, psychology, human relations or other related fields.The Appointee may be extended or reappointed under this program without further competition. Upon successful completion of the program and at the agency's discretion, the appointee may be converted to a permanent position in the competitive service. Additional information on program completion and conversion can be found at: Pathways Program

GS-3: 1 year of education above post-high school.



GS-4: 2 years above post-high school or an Associate's Degree.



GS-5: 4 years above post-high school leading to a Bachelors degree.



You MUST provide transcripts (unoffical are acceptable) to support your educational claims.



You must have a cumulative Grade Point Average of at least a 3.0 or higher.



The education must be from an accredited school. Accredited Schools



Foreign Education: Education completed outside the United States must have been evaluated by an accredited organization. Accredited Organizations



Applicants must meet the requirements by the closing date of this announcement for selection.



NOTE: You MUST maintain status as a student for the duration of this program which is intended to be year round. Your intial appointment is not-to-exceed September 28, 2018. There may be a possibility of an extension, however, this is not guranteed.





The CPSC provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities on a case-by-case basis. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please contact the Human Resource Specialist listed in this vacancy announcement.



All the information you provide will be verified by a review of the work experience and/or education as shown on your application, by checking reference and through other means, such as the interview process. Any exaggeration of your experience, false statements, or attempts to conceal information may be grounds for not hiring you or for firing you after you begin work.



Additional selections may be made through this vacancy announcement.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes: (1) Your resume, (2) Responses to the online questions, and (3) Required supporting documents (see Required Documents section below).



You will be evaluated for this position based upon information reflected in your resume and the required supporting documents. After the closing date of the announcement, your package will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualification requirements. Qualified candidates will be forwarded to the selecting official for consideration and may be interviewed. To remain in consideration for this position, please ensure your resume covers this requirement and that your application has been successfully submitted as part of your on-line application. Creation of this package includes completing the on-line assessment questionnaire, uploading your resume, and uploading any required supporting documents.





To preview questions please click here.