Occasional travel - The business travel requirement is 15%.

This position requires membership in the US Army Reserve (USAR).

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Who May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees Current Permanent Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian Employee (non-Army) Executive Order (E.O.) 12721 Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan Military Spouses, under Executive Order (E.O.) 13473 Non-Appropriated Fund Instrumentality (NAFI) Non-Department of Defense (DoD) Transfer Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Interchange Agreement Eligible People with Disabilities, Schedule A Postal Service/Peace Corps and Other Unique Authorities Priority Placement Program (PPP), Program S (Military Spouse) registrant Reinstatement Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA) of 1998



In order to qualify, you must meet the education and/or experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document.



To qualify based on your experience, your resume must describe at least one year of experience which prepared you to do the work in this job Specialized experience is defined as: reviewing policies and regulations concerning supply and maintenance, and/or transportation and services. Conducts periodic and special staff visits through the organization. Reviews requisitions against authorized allowances according to the appropriate authorization document. Prepares necessary special and recurring reports and submissions pertinent to area of responsibility or as required.



This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-07).



You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:



Customer Service

Decision Making

Manages Resources

Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job, you may qualify if your education meets the definitions below:1) Qualifying based on education alone: Education may be substituted for specialized experience with a Master's (or equivalent graduate degree), 2 full years (36 semester hours) of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree, or LL.B or J.D (if related).2) Qualifying based on a combination of education and specialized experience: A combination of education and specialized experience may be used to qualify for this position as long as the computed percentage of the requirements is at least 100%. To compute the percentage of the requirements, divide your total months of qualifying experience by 12. Then divide your semester hours of graduate education in excess of 1 year (18 semester hours) by 18. Add the 2 percentages. Note: For the purpose of qualifications, 1 full year of graduate education is equivalent to 18 semester hours.

FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 17 position

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.