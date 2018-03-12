Occasional travel - The business travel requirement is 15%.

This position requires membership in the US Army Reserve (USAR).

Leadership

Managing Human Resources

Technical Competence

Written Communication

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoIn order to qualify, you must meet the experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document To qualify based on your experience, your resume must describe at least one year of experience which prepared you to do the work in this job. Specialized experience is defined as: utilizing knowledge of military personnel regulations or policies to manage or direct military personnel programs; providing guidance on military personnel matters; and recommending solutions to identified military personnel problems.This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-11).You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:Education Substitution: Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience above in order to qualify.For this job, you must meet the qualifications requirement using experience alone--no substitution of education for experience is permitted.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

One year supervisory probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 50 position.

You may claim military spouse preference.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

As a supervisor, you must comply with the Army Civilian Education System (CES) course and timeline requirements. The Supervisory Development Course (SDC) must be completed within one year of placement into a supervisory position and then completed as a refresher course every three years. For information on CES, please visit the following website: http://usacac.army.mil/organizations/cace/amsc/courses.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.



Basis for Rating: Qualified candidates will be assigned to one of three quality categories: Best Qualified, Highly Qualified and Qualified. Veteran preference eligibles are listed ahead of non-preference eligibles within each quality category.