Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a U.S. Citizen

You must successfully complete a background investigation.

You may be required to serve a one-year probationary period.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoGS-13: One year of specialized experience, equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal service, obtained in either the private or public sector: demonstrating extensive experience in auditing and/or compliance review and risk mitigation; analyzing organizational structures, business practices, and other relevant documentation to determine the regulatory compliance of a business entity; extensive experience structuring and presenting technical information in oral and written reports to management and other stakeholders regarding regulatory compliance issues; and substantial experience analyzing processes and making recommendations for changes to modify approaches for regulatory review, audit or examination techniques to support efforts to mitigate fraud, waste and abuse.Additional information on the qualification requirements is outlined in the OPM Qualifications Standards Handbook of General Schedule Positions. It is available for your review on OPM's Qualifications web site.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g. Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.TIME-IN-GRADE: If you are a current career or career-conditional federal employee applying for promotion under Merit Promotion you must have completed a minimum of 52 weeks in positions at the next level lower than the position being filled

Education may not be substituted for experience for this position.





SUITABILITY, CLEARANCE & REQUIREMENTS: A background investigation may be required for all new hires. Appointment will be subject to the applicant's successful completion of a background investigation and favorable adjudication. Failure to successfully meet these requirements will be grounds for termination.



CTAP/ICTAP APPLICANTS: If you are applying for a special selection priority under SBA's Career Transition Assistance Plan (open to surplus SBA employees only) or the Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (open to surplus and displaced Federal employees), you must submit proof of eligibility. Information about CTAP and ICTAP eligibility is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website at: CTAP/ICTAP.

Selective Service: If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System, or are exempt from having to do so under the Selective Service Law. For additional information visit www.sss.gov.



Consistent with work requirements and current SBA Policy, and all applicable provisions of the collective bargaining agreement with AFGE the SBA offers employees opportunities to perform work at an alternative location (e.g. home).



Telework may be available. For information on Telework visit: http://www.telework.gov/



Additional vacancies may be filled from this vacancy announcement if additional vacancies occur within 180 days of the closing date.



OTHER EVALUATIONS: The Small Business Administration is committed to building a high-performing, 21st century workforce that possesses the following core attributes: cultural astuteness, technological proficiency, articulate, strong writing capabilities, superior conflict resolution skills, and exceptional presentation skills. Candidates should be prepared as they may be further evaluated on these attributes throughout the application and selection process.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants meeting basic eligibility requirements will be further evaluated based on the information provided in the Occupational Questionnaire. To preview this questionnaire, click on the following link: https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10151474. You will be rated based on your responses to the occupational questionnaire. The occupational questions relate to the following Competencies required to do the work of this position:



Oral Communication

Writing

Reasoning

Research

Compliance Inspection

Customer Service

Auditing