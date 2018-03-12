Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel less than 5% of the time for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

This position requires a pre-employment and annual physical examination.

This position requires the incumbent to obtain and maintain a determination of eligibility for a Secret security clearance.

This position require a valid state Driver's License in one of the 50 U.S. states or possessions.

This position may require emergency and/or scheduled overtime.

This position requires a valid, Class A Commercial Driver's License (CDL).

This position is subject to pre-employment and random urinalysis Drug Testing.

This position requires participation in the Medical Surveillance Program.

This position has been designated as a Key position to sustain base operations in event of Mobilization.

This position has been designated as a Mission Essential position in the event of emergency to support mission operations.

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees

Current Permanent Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian Employee (non-Army)

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan

Military Spouses, under Executive Order (E.O.) 13473

Non-Department of Defense (DoD) Transfer

Priority Placement Program (PPP), Program S (Military Spouse) registrant

Reinstatement

Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA) of 1998

Veterans Recruitment Appointment (VRA)

Ability To Do The Work Of The position Without More Than Normal Supervision

Ability To Interpret Instructions, Specification, etc. (includes blueprinting reading)

Ability To Use and Maintain Tools and Equipment

Knowledge of Equipment Assembly, Installation, Repair, etc.

Technical Practices (theoretical, precise, artistic)

Troubleshooting

Use of Measuring Instruments

Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.In order to qualify, you must meet the experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.There is no specific length of training or experience required. However, you must be able to demonstrate, through experience shown in your written application materials that you possess the sufficient knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the work of this position without more than normal supervision.: Ability to do the work of a Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic without more than normal supervision.Failure to meet this Screen Out Element will result in an ineligible rating.You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:Works in tiring or uncomfortable positions for long periods. Work requires frequent bending, reaching, stretching, climbing, and crouching. Sometimes works on the top of and under vehicles in cramped or awkward positions. Does strenuous work while standing, lying, or sitting. Frequently lifts and carries items weighing up to 40 or 50 pounds, and often puts forth similar effort in pushing, pulling, turning, and positioning parts, assemblies, equipment and tools. Often lifts and moves heavier items with the assistance of other workers and lifting devices.Work both inside and outside. Inside, is frequently exposed to drafts, changing temperatures and noise. Outside, may sometimes work bad weather, in mud or snow, and in wet or icy areas and exposure to highly toxic chemicals. Is frequently exposed to irritation and discomfort from dust, heat, fumes and hard damp floors or ground. Typically works on parts and systems which are dirty, oily, or greasy. Is frequently exposed to the possibility of receiving cuts, burns, bruises and sprains while preparing, positioning and moving equipment. Is often exposed to the possibility of receiving burns and skin irritation from acid, fluids, and lubricants. Follows prescribed safety practices and uses safety equipment such as ear plugs, hard hats, hard-toe shoes, respirators and protective clothing. Some of these items may be uncomfortable to wear or use, and may be worn for long periods.

Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job, you must meet the qualification requirement using experience alone--no substitution of education for experience is permitted.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

This is a Career Program (CP) 17 position.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.