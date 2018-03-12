Not required

This position requires the incumbent be able to obtain and maintain a determination of eligibility for a Tier 3 security investigation or access for the duration of employment. A background investigation and credit check are required.

This position requires the incumbent to have tuberculosis testing.

This position has mandatory seasonal influenza vaccination requirements and is subject to annual seasonal influenza vaccinations unless otherwise exempted for medical or religious reasons.

This position is covered by the Department of Defense Civilian Employee Drug-Free Workplace Program as a Testing Designated Position (TDP).

This position requires the incumbent to fulfill credentialing requirements and obtain and maintain appropriate/relevant clinical privileges.

This position requires the incumbent to obtain and maintain a Basic Life Support (BLS) certification.

This position is designated as mission essential during inclement weather conditions and/or or other appropriate emergency situations.

This position requires the completion of a pre-employment Physical Examination and an annual examination thereafter.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoIn order to qualify, you must meet the education and/or experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document Doctor of Medicine, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, or equivalent from a school in the United States or Canada. This degree must have been accredited by the Council on Medical Education of the American Medical Association; Association of American Medical Colleges; Liaison Committee on Medical Education; Commission on Osteopathic Colleges Accreditation of the American Osteopathic Association; or an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education at the time the degree was earned. (Note: You must attach a copy of your transcripts with your application package.) OR A Doctor of Medicine or equivalent degree from a foreign medical school, provided that the education and medical knowledge is equivalent to accredited schools in the United States. Evidence of equivalency to accredited schools in the United States is demonstrated by permanent certification by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates, a fifth pathway certificate for Americans who completed pre-medical education in the United States and graduate education in foreign country, or successful completion of the U.S. Medical Licensing Examination. (Note: You must attach proof of foreign equivalency with your application package.)Subsequent to obtaining a Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree, a candidate must have had at least one year of supervised experience providing direct service in a clinical setting, i.e., a one-year internship or the first year of a residency program in a hospital or an institution accredited for such training.Subsequent to obtaining a Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree, applicants must have 5 years of graduate training or equivalent experience, including a 3 year residency in Emergency Medicine. (Note: You must attach proof of graduate training program completion with your application package.)Applicants must possess a current, active, full, and unrestricted license or registration as a Physician from a State, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States. (Note: You must attach a copy of your license/registration with your application package.)

FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959 must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.

