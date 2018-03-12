Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.

Must be a US Citizen.



Must be determined suitable for federal employment.



Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.



May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.



Generally, current Federal employees applying for GS jobs must serve at least one year at the next lower grade level. This requirement is called time-in-grade. All qualifications and time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement and clearly documented in your resume.



Must be able to obtain an interim and/or final secret security clearance prior to entrance on duty AND must be able to maintain the required level of clearance while employed in the subject position. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.



Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.



This position is covered under the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) and requires additional education, training and experience. This position has been identified as a Career Field - Facilities Engineering - at Level III. If you possess DAWIA Certification, please indicate your Certification Level and Career Field information in your resume. Applicants not certified may still apply and be selected, but must achieve certification within 24 months of appointment. Certification requirements may be viewed at http://icatalog.dau.mil/onlinecatalog/CareerLvl.aspx.



This position may require occasional travel from normal duty station. Must be willing and able to travel on military and commercial aircraft.



Selectee will be required to complete ethics orientation within three months of appointment and submit a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report, OGE-450, within 30 days of appointment.



Physical Demand: Work is sedentary in nature, with physical activity during field surveys and construction site visits. Air travel may be required.



Work Environment: Work is usally performed in an office setting; however, travel may be necessary to attend meetings and visit construction sites.



In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.This position has awhich is: Current registration as a Professional Engineer (PE) in any state, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico or Guam.for this position, your resume must also demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to thegrade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector performing duties such as: 1) Develops or conducts development of complete working drawing and specifications for "design bid build" projects and development of Request for Proposal (RFP) for "design build" projects; 2) Responsible for design support prior to construction award and provides management of any and all post-award aspects of the construction portion for the projects assigned; 3) Directs in-house teams and/or Architect-Engineer (A-E) contractors responsible for studies, design of projects through concept development and preparation of both final "design bid build" and "design build" construction bid documents, providing construction support; 4) Directs the day-to-day development of large and/or politically sensitive projects, manages project schedules, coordinates the activities of professional architects, engineers and planners involved with each project in diverse specialty areas and monitors the technical review given by team members; and 5) Provides technical information which includes but not limited to: conducting meetings, making presentations within the Command and other organizations, prepare feasibility studies of initial scopes for clients, establishes program requirements, determine and manages budgets required, conducts/directs surveys and investigates building sites to determine the condition prior to initiating design. Note: This information must be FULLY supported in your resume.Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management website:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volnteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Active duty military members MAY apply under this announcement. If selected, appointment eligibility requirements must be met prior to the effective date of appointment.



Relocation expenses may or may not be authorized.



PCS and Recruitment incentives are not authorized.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



The Department of the Navy uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating of 85 or higher. For more information about ICTAP eligibility please review the following link: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/federal-employees/ictap/

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:





BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION

ENGINEERING PROJECT MANAGEMENT

INFLUENCING/NEGOTIATING

STRUCTURAL ENGINEERING