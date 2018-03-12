Not required

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination.

Be at least 18 years of age.

Applicants must be enrolled or accepted at least half time in an accredited institution pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate.

Must be in good academic standing with a cumulative 2.0 grade point average. 3.0 or above grade point average is preferred.

Provide transcripts and proof of enrollment/acceptance letter.

Provide a detailed resume showing your eligibility, field of academic study, and other career interests for this position.

Pathways Program Internship Program Participant agreement will be required.

Must be enrolled in or accepted for enrollment in an accredited school. (Proof of enrollment is required with application).

Personnel security investigation required. Position is non-sensitive and requires a personnel security investigation on a post-appointment basis only.

At the undergraduate level, successfully completed education that has not led to possession of a degree is credited based on its relationship to 120 semester hours or 180 quarter hours. For example, 30 semester hours or 45 quarter hours is comparable to 1 year of undergraduate education. Four years of progressive study or 120 semester hours meets the degree requirements. Additional credit cannot be given for duplicate course work.

For study at a business or technical school, 36 weeks of study (20+ classroom hours per week) is comparable to 1 academic year above high school.

An academic year of graduate education is considered to be the number of credit hours that the school attended has determined to represent 1 academic year of full-time study. This determination is made based on normal course loads for a full year of study in the graduate program. If that information cannot be obtained from the school, 18 semester hours or 27 quarter hours should be considered as satisfying the 1 year of full-time study requirement. Part-time graduate education is creditable in accordance with its relationship to a year of full-time study at the school attended.

When academic credit is expressed in contract months, units, or other terms that differ from conventional semester or quarter hours, it is the responsibility of the applicant to provide an interpretation of such credits from the appropriate institution in order to equate them to the semester or quarter hours specified in the standard.

Computer Literacy

Interpersonal Skills

Technical Competence

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoPositions are open to current students pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate in an accredited high school, college (including 4-year colleges/universities, community colleges, and junior colleges); professional, technical, vocational, and trade school; advanced degree programs; or other qualifying educational institution on at least a half-time basis (as defined by the institution in which the student is enrolled). Short-term training programs (e.g., several two-week programs completed) are not considered an academic course of study.Internship for current students in good standing at an accredited education.For this internship, you must be able to work on a part-time or full-time basis, 40 or less hours a week. This is a temporary position NTE 120 days.To qualify for a Pathways Internship as a GS-03, students must have completed one full academic year of post-high school study.To qualify for a Pathways Internship as a GS-04, students must have completed two full academic years of post-high school study or have an associate's degree.To qualify for a Pathways Internship as a GS-05, students must have completed 4 academic years of post-high school leading to a bachelor's degree or equivalent degree.For qualification purposes, an academic year is computed as follows:If your college, vocational, trade, technical or high schools' definition of "academic year" differs from above, you must submit proof of this difference (e.g., copy of course catalog that defines an academic year). Absent this documentation, you will screened for academic qualifications based on the academic hours as defined in the bullets above.You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:

FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html



This is a student internship opportunity. Your transcripts are a required part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

This is a Career Program (CP) 18 position.

You may claim military spouse preference.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.



Basis for Rating: Qualified candidates will be assigned to one of three quality categories: Ideal Candidate, Strong Candidate, and Eligible Candidate. Veteran preference eligibles are listed ahead of non-preference eligibles within each quality category.