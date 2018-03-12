75% or less - Position(s) may involve work away the official duty location to remote worksites within commuting distance (49 miles) and may also require overnight travel and/or camping per work assignment.

You must be a US Citizen or US National

Males born after 12/31/59 must be Selective Service registered or exempt

Satisfactory background investigation and/or fingerprint check

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

No additional requirements.

You must possess the Basic Requirements identified below to be considered eligible for this position. Transcripts must be provided for qualifications based on education. Your application or resume must clearly show that you possess the appropriate experience requirements.

GS-05: (1) One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-04 level.

Specialized experience is defined as: Assisted in computing, compiling, and presenting archeological information in site records and/or reports using designated, well-established guidelines. Assisted in processing and cataloging recovered archaeological artifacts and related materials. Used a compass, topographical maps, and/or GPS unit to find boundaries of archeological survey areas and for recording archeological survey areas and for recording archaeological sites. -OR

Successful completion of a 4-year course of study above high school leading to a bachelor's degree with course work directly related to the position. -OR

A combination of education and experience listed above.

To receive consideration for this position, you must meet all qualification requirements on the closing date of this announcement.

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

BACKGROUND INVESTIGATION AND FINGERPRINT CHECK: Selection and retention in this position is contingent on a successfully adjudicated FBI National Criminal History Check (fingerprint check) and a background investigation.

Selection and retention in this position is contingent on a successfully adjudicated FBI National Criminal History Check (fingerprint check) and a background investigation. Bargaining Unit Status: Eligible

Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) or Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP): If you are claiming CTAP or ICTAP eligibility, provide proof of eligibility. CTAP/ICTAP eligibles must meet the agencys definition for a quality candidate as provided in the How You Will Be Evaluated section of this announcement to be considered. Information about CTAP/ICTAP eligibility is on OPMs Career Transition Resources website at http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition/

Forest Service daycare facilities are not available.

Government housing is not available.

If you are retired from the Federal Government and are selected for this vacancy, your retirement annuity may be offset from your pay.

This position is not eligible for telework.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

You will be evaluated in accordance with the category rating procedure as defined in the USDA Demonstration Project Plan. Applicants who meet the basic minimum qualification requirements established for the position will be placed in the Eligible category. Eligible applicants will be further evaluated against criteria for placement in the Quality category. This evaluation is based on the level of your experience, education, and/or training as determined by your responses to the Assessment Questionnaire. Applicants with veterans' preference are listed ahead of applicants who do not have veterans' preference within each category.



Note: If, after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, your rating may be lowered to more accurately reflect the submitted documentation. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating. Providing inaccurate information on Federal documents could be grounds for non-selection or disciplinary action up to including removal from the Federal service.

