50% or less - Extensive travel may be required

Must complete an initial online questionnaire and additional assessment(s)

U.S. Citizenship. Resume and supporting documents (See How to Apply)

Required to pass a drug test and background investigation

Relocation expenses (on-boarding, interviewing, etc) will NOT be paid

Work Schedule: Full-time (Extensive travel may be required)

Required to pass a rigorous 21 week basic training program

Required to pass a medical examination and physical fitness assessment

Must be eligible for the Recent Graduates Program (See Qualifications)

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Experience requirements for this position must be met within 30 days of the closing date of the announcement. Education requirements must be met by June 1st, 2018.

RECENT GRADUATE REQUIREMENTS: All applicants for this position must meet the following Pathways Recent Graduate Eligibility requirement.

You must have completed the requirements for an associates, bachelors, masters, professional, doctorate, vocational, or technical degree or certificate program from a qualifying educational institution within the previous two years or will have completed these requirements by June 1st, 2018.

OR

You are a preference eligible veteran who was precluded from applying for a recent graduate position during the two-year eligibility period due to a military service obligation, and not more than six years have transpired since you completed the requirements for completion of a diploma, degree, or certificate program.

AND

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS : In addition to meeting the Pathways Recent Graduate requirements above, you must also possess the qualifying specialized experience and/or education as described in OPM's occupational requirements.

To qualify at the GL-07 (or GS-07) level, you must meet ONE of the following:

Specialized Experience: One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GL-05 (or GS-05) level that demonstrates the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to perform successfully the duties of the position to be filled. This Specialized Experience must be gained in a full time certified law enforcement officer position(s). Specialized experience must include responsible law enforcement experience that required the exercise of tact, courtesy, and the ability to deal effectively with associates, subordinates, the public, and prisoners. Specialized experience conducting work such as criminal investigation or other law enforcement work must include planning and carrying out investigations, planning and making arrests, serving court orders, testifying in court, and using firearms. This experience should have provided knowledge of the law and court precedents as they relate to such matters as search and seizure, making arrests, and using firearms. (THIS EXPERIENCE MUST BE DEMONSTRATED IN YOUR RESUME). You must certify that this experience was gained in a full time certified law enforcement officer position and be able to provide certification upon request.

OR

Superior Academic Achievement (SAA): SAA at the baccalaureate level is fully qualifying for the GL-07 (OR GS-07) grade level. To qualify for SAA, you must have completed (or expect to complete by June 1st, 2018) all requirements for a bachelor's degree related to a field in law enforcement or other related fields such as Criminal Justice, Sociology, Criminology, Homeland Security, Psychology, Forensic Science, Computer Forensics, Public Administration, Political Science, Law, Security Related Degrees, etc., that provided the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work, and meet ONE of the following:

1. A grade point average of "B" (a GPA of 3.0 or higher out of a possible 4.0) for all completed undergraduate courses, or those completed in the last two years of undergraduate study.

2. A grade point average of "B+" (a GPA of 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0) for all courses in your major field of study, or those courses in your major completed in the last two years of undergraduate study. *Grade point averages are to be rounded to one decimal place. For example, 2.95 will round to 3.0 and 2.94 will round to 2.9.

3. Rank in the upper one-third of your class in the college, university, or major subdivision, such as the College of Liberal Arts or the School of Business Administration, based on completed courses.

4. Membership in a national scholastic honor society (other than freshman honor societies) recognized by the Association of College Honor Societies. **If more than 10 percent of your courses were taken on a pass/fail basis, your claim must be based on class standing or membership in an honorary society. (NOTE: MUST submit transcripts if using education to qualify)

For more specific details on SAA, click the following link: http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/SEC-II/s2-e5.asp#e4f.

Note: Transcripts and/or resume must show expected completion date of degree if not yet awarded.

OR

Education: You must have one full year of graduate level study (or expect to have one full year by June 1st, 2018) related to a field in law enforcement or other related fields such as Criminal Justice, Sociology, Criminology, Homeland Security, Psychology, Forensic Science, Computer Forensics, Public Administration, Political Science, Law, Security Related Degrees, etc., that provided the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work. (MUST submit transcripts).

OR

Combination of Education and Experience: To combine your education and experience, you must convert each to a percentage, and then add the percentages. The combined total of your percentage of education and experience must equal 100% in order to qualify. (MUST submit transcripts).

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Retirement/Age Requirement: This position has been approved for coverage as a Primary Law Enforcement position under the special retirement program for law enforcement officers 5 U.S.C. 8412(d) (FERS) (Federal Employees Retirement System ). Persons making their first entry into a law enforcement position under these authorities must be between the ages of 21 and 36 years of age. Persons in already covered secondary positions or persons with previous approved service who apply for a primary position cannot be considered if their age at reentry into the primary position exceeds 36 years after subtracting their years of service in covered positions. You must indicate your date of birth on your resume/application. Veterans must submit a Member 4 copy of their DD-214 or statement of Service with your application as qualifying proof of Veterans Preference for employment. http://www.opm.gov/staffingPortal/Vetguide.asp

Duty locations: Many vacancies will be filled from this announcement in the Washington, DC and Hato Rey, Puerto Rico locations.

Mobility Agreement: All candidates are required to sign a mobility agreement and may be moved at the needs of the agency. All candidates are required to perform a minimum of three years at their initial duty station.

Drug Usage: Applicants who are found through investigation or personal admission, to have experimented with or used narcotics or dangerous drugs, except those medically prescribed, may be disqualified for this law enforcement position.

Drug Testing: An applicant tentatively selected will be required to submit to a drug test to screen for illegal drug use. As a condition of continued employment, the incumbent will be subject to random drug testing.

Background Investigation: An applicant tentatively selected will be required to undergo and pass a thorough background investigation prior to a final offer of employment. As a condition of continued employment, the incumbent is subject to periodic background reinvestigations and must be able to maintain the necessary security clearance and suitability requirements for the position.

Fitness Testing: An applicant tentatively selected will be required to pass a USMS Physical Fitness Test Battery (PFTB) prior to a final offer of employment. A Deputy Candidate will be required to pass a USMS Physical Ability Test (PAT) to graduate from Basic Deputy US Marshal training. As a condition of continued employment, the incumbent will be subject to periodic fitness testing and must pass the USMS PFTB and/or the USMS PAT requirements for the position.

Medical Examination: An applicant tentatively selected will be required to undergo and pass a thorough medical examination prior to a final offer of employment. As a condition of continued employment, the incumbent is subject to periodic medical examinations and must be able to meet the medical standard requirements for the position.

Foreign Education: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

Our office places a high value on diversity of experiences and perspectives and encourages applications from all qualified men and women from all ethnic and racial backgrounds, veterans, LGBT individuals, and persons with disabilities.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

The assessments for this job will measure:

Accountability

Attention to Detail

Flexibility

Integrity/Honesty

Interpersonal Skills

Oral Communication

Problem Solving

Self-Management

Teamwork

Written Communication

The application process will involve three (3) separate evaluations:

1. Minimum Qualifications Review

2. Online Assessment Battery

3. Structured Interview

We will review your resume and supporting documentation to determine whether you meet the minimum qualification requirements outlined in this announcement. Therefore, it is imperative that your resume contain sufficient, detailed information to make an accurate qualification determination. Additionally, please ensure your resume contain specific information such as position titles, beginning and ending dates of employment, number of hours worked per week, if the position is/was in the Federal government and the position series and grade level, if applicable. If, after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your overall assessment may be adversely affected.

Candidates will undergo assessments to determine if they are among the best qualified which is based on the content of the resume, responses to the online questionnaires and results of the structured interview. The best qualified candidates will be placed on a referral certificate for further hiring consideration. The best qualified applicants selected from the referral certificate will begin the pre-employment process which includes a background investigation, medical screening, drug screening and physical fitness testing. Although veteran preference points are not assigned under category rating procedures, veteran preference eligibles are listed ahead of non-veterans within each category for which they are qualified. In addition, qualified veterans with a compensable service-connected disability of 10% or more are placed at the top of the highest quality category (i.e. Best Qualified).

Thoroughly read and follow the instructions outlined in the announcement. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility. Failure to submit a complete application may result in an ineligible rating.

Note: Due to the expected high volume of applications, there may be a delay in responding to applicant inquiries. Your patience is appreciated.