Not required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

TIME-IN-GRADE REQUIREMENTS: Applicants must meet time-in-grade requirements to be considered eligible. Applicants must have served 1 year at the next lower grade level or equivalent grade level of federal service to qualify for the PG - 9.



Only experience and education obtained by the closing date of this announcement will be considered.



Condition of Employment:

Selectee must pass a drug test prior to appointment.

Males born after 12/03/1959 must be registered for Selective Service.

Selectee must be able to obtain and maintain Low Level, Low Risk Public Trust.

Selectee may be required to serve a one year probationary period.

Time in Grade requirements must be met.

Basic Requirements

Additional requirements:

To minimally qualify at the PG-09 level

evaluating new chemical and physical tests and laboratory procedures worked out or proposed by senior chemist;

calibrating and maintaining chemical and physical test instruments; and

synthesizing and compounding chemical reagents. OR

Analyzing materials and compositions of materials or substrates used in the printing industry, such as printing ink and toner formulations; and

Performing chemical tests on paper and paper products.

you must submit an official transcript, unofficial transcript

This position includes ain addition toandQuality Ranking Factors are competencies/KSAs that are expected to enhance performance in a position. Applicants who pass the initial Basic Entry Requirement and Minimum Qualifications (Screen Out) are rated on the Quality Ranking Factors to produce a rank (score) order or quality category list of eligible candidates. The Basic Entry Requirement, Minimum Qualifications and Quality Ranking Factors are listed below:You must meet the I. Basic Entry Requirements in addition to the II. Specialized experience and/or directly related education.: Bachelor's degree or higher from an accredited college or university in physical sciences, life sciences, or engineering that included 30 semester hours in chemistry, supplemented by course work in mathematics through differential and integral calculus, and at least 6 semester hours of physics.-- course work equivalent to a major as shown in A above, including at least 30 semester hours in chemistry, supplemented by mathematics through differential and integral calculus, and at least 6 semester hours of physics, plus appropriate experience or additional education., you must meet the requirement listed below:You must possess 1 year of specialized experience at the PG-07 (or equivalent) grade level or higher federal service. Examples of specialized experience includes performing work that involved:You must possess a Master's degree or equivalent graduate level degree or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Master's (or equivalent) degree.You must possess a combination of the required specialized experience listed in 'A' and education as listed in 'B' that totals 100%.. If your resume reflects this Quality Ranking Factor, and if you possess the Basic Entry Requirement in addition to the Minimum Qualifications, you will be ranked above minimally qualified, if you meet the minimum qualifications listed above. Therefore, in a separate attachment, please describe your experience or role, if any:If you are claiming education as any part of your qualifications for this position,, or a list including courses, grades earned, completion dates, and quarter and semester hours earned. If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program. For further information, click on foreign education.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Substitution of education in lieu of specialized experience may be used for this grade level.



Are you using your education to qualify. You MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: (1) official or unofficial transcripts which cites the name of the institution are acceptable, or (2) you may submit a list with all of your courses, grades and GPA, semester, year, and credit for the course. Official transcripts will be required from all selectees prior to receiving an official offer.



GRADUATE EDUCATION: One academic year of graduate education is considered to be the number of credits hours your graduate school has determined to represent one academic year of full-time study. Such study may have been performed on a full-time or part-time basis. If you cannot obtain your graduate school's definition of one year of graduate study, 18 semester hours (or 27 quarter hours) should be considered as satisfying the requirement for one year of full-time graduate study



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

Separated Employees:

If you have separated from Federal Government employment, you may obtain a copy of your SF-50 via: National Personnel Records Center, Annex, 1411 Boulder Boulevard, Valmeyer, IL, 62295; FAX - 618-935-3014; or visit the National Archives Website.



Work Life Balance:

The GPO offers Transit subsidy for commuters using public transportation (Metro Bus/Rail, MARC, VRE, etc.).

This position is also eligible for telework, flexible work schedule, and leave credit for private sector employment.



Background Investigation:

To ensure the accomplishment of its mission, the GPO requires every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet those standards, all selected applicants must undergo and successfully completed a background investigation for a suitability, Low Level, Low Risk Public Trust. This review could include financial issues such as delinquency in the payment of debts, child support and/or tax obligations, as well as certain criminal offenses and illegal use or possession of drugs. Depending on the type of background investigation required, the security process may take between 6 weeks to 12 months.



The Agency may rescind the tentative offer, if the candidate is unable to obtain a Low Level Public Trust.



Schedule A (Disability Appointment):

Documentation of eligibility for employment under Schedule A can be obtained from a licensed medical professional (e.g., a physician or other medical professional certified by a state, the District of Columbia, or a U.S. territory to practice medicine); a licensed vocational rehabilitation specialist (i.e., state or private); or any Federal agency, state agency, or agency of the District of Columbia or a U.S. territory that issues or provides disability benefits. The letter must be printed on a "medical professional's" letterhead and signed.



Reasonable Accommodation:

This agency provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process you must contact the HC Specialist on the vacancy announcement at least seven business days before the closing date of this announcement to receive assistance. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis.



Equal Employment Opportunity Policy:

The United States Government does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factor.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume will be evaluated to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications required; and on the extent to which your application shows that you possess the competencies associated with this position. To determine if you are qualified for the job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation may be made and compared against your responses to the vacancy questionnaire. You will receive a numeric rating based on your responses to the questionnaire. Your rating is based on both your responses to the questionnaire and information stated in your application. Please make sure that your self-ratings are supported by information in your application. The Human Capital Specialist may verify your qualifications and self-ratings during the application and selection process through quality review, interview questions, work samples, demonstrations, reference checks, and other means. Inflated qualifications may result in you being excluded from further consideration for this position.



You will be further evaluated on the following Competencies required for the position.





Chemistry

Problem Solving

Teaching Others

Technical Competence