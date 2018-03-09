Not required

Must be a US Citizen.

Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.

See Other Information section for additional requirements.

This is a designated drug testing position.

A Single Scope Background Investigation is required.

All qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement and clearly documented in your resume.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoIn order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.Applicants must meet the following Basic Requirements of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Qualifications Standards Manual: Applicants must possess:Basic Requirements:A. Degree: physical science, engineering, or mathematics that included 24 semester hours in physical science and/or related engineering science such as mechanics, dynamics, properties of materials, and electronics. ORB. Combination of education and experience -- education equivalent to one of the majors shown in A above that included at least 24 semester hours in physical science and/or related engineering science, plus appropriate experience or additional education.In addition to the Basic Requirements for this position, your resume must also demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to theGS-11 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following:- Structures problems to be solved, establishes program milestones, and supervises tasks and evaluates accomplishments.- Oversees the production of and evaluates complex data and develops new methods, approaches or procedures.- Prepares production reports, instructs employees in specific tasks, job techniques and makes available written instructions, reference materials and supplies.- Checks on work in progress or spot check work not requiring review and reviews completed work to ensure accuracy and availability of products.- Allocates resources to carry out plans, coordinates with external institutions and agencies, manages and evaluates work in progress and departs from usual practices when necessary.- Resolves problems that may arise such as backlogs that cannot be disposed of promptly; estimate and report on problems with completion of work accomplishments and time expended.Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management website:https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/1300/general-physical-science-series-1301/

Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying for further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.



See the Office of Personnel Management's General Policies for information on crediting education.

This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



The Department of the Navy uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating of 85 or higher. For more information about ICTAP eligibility please review the following link: https://help.usajobs.gov/index.php/What_is_ICTAP%3F

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:





ACCOUNTABILITY

MANAGING HUMAN RESOURCES

RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

WRITTEN COMMUNICATION