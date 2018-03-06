Credit Manager (1058-679)
- Employer
- US Pharmacopeia (USP)
- Location
- Rockville, Maryland, United States
- Posted
- Mar 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Pharmaceutical and Biotech
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Summary of the Position:
The Credit Manager is a key leadership position within the Treasury department and will be a part of the Global Finance division Management Team, taking an active role in driving its vision and staff engagement.
Reporting to the Director, Treasury Services, the Credit Manager is responsible for the credit and accounts receivable functions, with portfolio balances of $25 million per month, dispersed over an average of 5,000 accounts globally. This role will drive strategic initiatives and projects that will propel process efficiencies, system improvements and performance of the department. As a self-starter and a strong leader, this role will work cross-functionally within and outside Finance to educate, collaborate and mitigate risk while maximizing financial and operational growth.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Responsible for directing and managing all credit and accounts receivable personnel and activities
- Reviews and enhances policies and procedures to ensure proper controls and oversight of credit issuance, order release, collections and cash application
- Identifies areas of improvement in credit, accounts receivable and cash application processes, and works with stakeholders to help create a roadmap to implement improvements and maximize efficiencies
- Manages risk and drives strong financial performance by applying financial analytics combined with supporting revenue growth across program units
- Facilitates relationships with credit reporting agencies and insurance providers, negotiating contracts and managing compliance to support department objectives
- Responsible for credit line approval and authorizing order release to achieve financial and revenue goals
- Works with direct reports and cross-functionally to achieve annual department targets and metrics
- Performs other duties as assigned
Basic Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or related field
- Minimum of seven (7) years of credit experience, including 5 years of managerial experience
- Strong people leader with demonstrated experience leading teams and managing high level strategic projects independently
Preferred Qualifications
- Significant knowledge of credit / collection policies and legal regulations; CCE, CICP or ICCE designation desired
- Strong financial analysis skills
- Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office applications
- Extensive ERP experience using financial applications, preferably with Oracle E-Business Suite
- Ability to interact with all levels of the organization and external customers
- Exceptional critical thinking and problem solving skills
- Articulate and effective communication skills
- Good understanding of general accounting principles
- Prior experience with cash application functionality and automation
- Experience with financing tools (letters of credit, bank guarantees)
- Background in international business
- Ability to handle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment
- Results driven with demonstrated successful outcomes
- Able to work flexible hours when needed to meet deadlines
- Ability to work well within a global environment
Supervisory Responsibilities
Supervisor, Accounts Receivable
Credit Analyst
USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:
- Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start
- An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately
- Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)
The U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is a scientific nonprofit organization that sets standards for the identity, strength, quality, and purity of medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements manufactured, distributed and consumed worldwide. USP’s drug standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and these standards are used in more than 140 countries.
Being a part of USP means belonging to a diverse culture made up of more than 1,000 talented professionals working together at five international locations. We share our expertise in science, IT, human resources, quality assurance, communications, administrative management, and more...all to support an overall mission dedicated to making a difference by providing standards and programs that help improve the quality of medicines, dietary supplements, and foods worldwide.
USP is proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer (EEOE) and affirmative action employer. Employment selection and related decisions are made without regard to sex, race, age, disability, religion, national origin, color, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other protected class. We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities.
USP does not accept unsolicited resumes from 3rd party recruitment agencies and is not responsible for fees from recruiters or other agencies except under specific written agreement with USP.