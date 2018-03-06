Summary of the Position:

The Credit Manager is a key leadership position within the Treasury department and will be a part of the Global Finance division Management Team, taking an active role in driving its vision and staff engagement.

Reporting to the Director, Treasury Services, the Credit Manager is responsible for the credit and accounts receivable functions, with portfolio balances of $25 million per month, dispersed over an average of 5,000 accounts globally. This role will drive strategic initiatives and projects that will propel process efficiencies, system improvements and performance of the department. As a self-starter and a strong leader, this role will work cross-functionally within and outside Finance to educate, collaborate and mitigate risk while maximizing financial and operational growth.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Responsible for directing and managing all credit and accounts receivable personnel and activities

Reviews and enhances policies and procedures to ensure proper controls and oversight of credit issuance, order release, collections and cash application

Identifies areas of improvement in credit, accounts receivable and cash application processes, and works with stakeholders to help create a roadmap to implement improvements and maximize efficiencies

Manages risk and drives strong financial performance by applying financial analytics combined with supporting revenue growth across program units

Facilitates relationships with credit reporting agencies and insurance providers, negotiating contracts and managing compliance to support department objectives

Responsible for credit line approval and authorizing order release to achieve financial and revenue goals

Works with direct reports and cross-functionally to achieve annual department targets and metrics

Performs other duties as assigned

Basic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or related field

Minimum of seven (7) years of credit experience, including 5 years of managerial experience

Strong people leader with demonstrated experience leading teams and managing high level strategic projects independently

Preferred Qualifications

Significant knowledge of credit / collection policies and legal regulations; CCE, CICP or ICCE designation desired

Strong financial analysis skills

Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office applications

Extensive ERP experience using financial applications, preferably with Oracle E-Business Suite

Ability to interact with all levels of the organization and external customers

Exceptional critical thinking and problem solving skills

Articulate and effective communication skills

Good understanding of general accounting principles

Prior experience with cash application functionality and automation

Experience with financing tools (letters of credit, bank guarantees)

Background in international business

Ability to handle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment

Results driven with demonstrated successful outcomes

Able to work flexible hours when needed to meet deadlines

Ability to work well within a global environment

Supervisory Responsibilities

Supervisor, Accounts Receivable

Credit Analyst

USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:

Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start

An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately

Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)

The U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is a scientific nonprofit organization that sets standards for the identity, strength, quality, and purity of medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements manufactured, distributed and consumed worldwide. USP’s drug standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and these standards are used in more than 140 countries.

Being a part of USP means belonging to a diverse culture made up of more than 1,000 talented professionals working together at five international locations. We share our expertise in science, IT, human resources, quality assurance, communications, administrative management, and more...all to support an overall mission dedicated to making a difference by providing standards and programs that help improve the quality of medicines, dietary supplements, and foods worldwide.

USP is proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer (EEOE) and affirmative action employer. Employment selection and related decisions are made without regard to sex, race, age, disability, religion, national origin, color, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other protected class. We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities.

USP does not accept unsolicited resumes from 3rd party recruitment agencies and is not responsible for fees from recruiters or other agencies except under specific written agreement with USP.

Job Location Rockville, Maryland, United States Position Type Full-Time/Regular