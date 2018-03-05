Job Category : Classified Staff

Administrative Specialist



The George Mason University Division of University Life invites applicants for the position of Administrative Specialist within the Office of Orientation and Family Programs & Services (OFPS).



George Mason University is Virginiaâ€™s largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., Mason enrolls more than 36,000 students from 130 countries and 50 states. Mason has grown rapidly over the past half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity, and commitment to accessibility. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Reporting to the Director, the Administrative Specialist supports the administrative and programmatic functions of the Office of Orientation and Family Programs and Services. The position is comprised of two major components: office support and programmatic support.



Key responsibilities include the following:

Office Support for Orientation and Family Programs and Services:



Provide administrative support to Orientation and Family Programs. Support includes scheduling staff meetings, maintaining the office calendar, overseeing front desk operations, making minor edits to the office website, preparing documents, arranging conference calls, preparing routine correspondence, and assisting with other special projects and requests in support of OFPS and University Life programs, service, events.



Greet and provide information, assistance and referrals to visitors/callers, including students, staff, faculty, parents, and members of the community.



Follow policies and procedures with regard to confidential and/or sensitive information.



Seek resolution of problems/issues affecting completion of projects or tasks and/or smooth operations of office support functions.



Maintain office equipment and technology inventory; research and order telecommunication equipment, schedule repairs and installations; conduct equipment inventories, in collaboration with Business and Marketing / Communications Managers.



Oversee storage areas and supplies. Facilitate office moves, work orders, supply orders, renovations and upgrades, furnishings, keys and access.



Assist in training and supervision of Student Coordinators on desk operations; serve as general supervision and back-up to the Business Manager and Assistant Directors.





Programmatic Support:



Assist in planning and logistics for orientation and family programs, including room setups, event technology and production needs, check-in, registration, fee waivers, special accommodations, parking, and scheduling.



Serve as primary point of contact for orientation and event registration platforms and other relevant databases



Review and prioritizes administrative and clerical tasks and projects taking appropriate action including working collaboratively with UL Central administrative support team to manage all project components.



Represent OFPS at division- and campus-wide committee meetings as assigned. Takes notes at multiple ongoing meetings and major meeting discussions



Required Qualifications:



Candidates for this position must have the following: a bachelors degree, or an equivalent combination of education and experience; prior administrative assistance experience demonstrating technical proficiency and the ability to communicate professionally and appropriately; experience managing and completing projects from multiple people in a timely fashion; familiarity with databases. Candidates must have a commitment to diversity and be comfortable working within diverse populations.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply at https://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :