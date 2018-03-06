Responsibilities

Marymount Graduate Students who are taking at least 6 graduate credits each semester are invited to apply for a part-time (2/3) Graduate Assistantship position in Student Access Services (SAS) which exists within the CTL department.

A 2/3 Graduate Assistant works a total of 210 hours during the semester. 14 hours of service per week across a 15 week semester.

Duties may include:

Researching accessibility resources to include costs and best practices.

Researching successful strategies for supporting and accommodating students with disabilities.

Researching disability compliance and policy, as well as disability legal precedents and court cases.

Meeting with students to co-strategize their academic progress by providing educational coaching that may include: learning awareness / metacognition, and stress management techniques related to learning and self advocacy.

Assisting SAS staff with student case file management.

Assisting SAS staff with creation and administration of accommodation letters ( Faculty Contact Sheets) to support and accommodate students with impairments that qualify as disabilities.

The 2/3 GA receives waiver of 6 graduate credit each semester of the assistantship.

This position reports to SAS Staff.

Minimum Qualifications

Accepted into a Marymount graduate program for the Fall 2018 semester

Enrolled in at least 6 graduate credits for the Fall 2018 semester

For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.

Preferred Qualifications

An enrolled full-time Marymount graduate student in Education, School Counseling or Clinical Mental Health Counseling .

Excellent academic record. Community service and or professional experience.

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

