SAS Graduate Assistant (2/3) - Center for Teaching and Learning

Marymount University
22207
Mar 06, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
School and Teaching
Education
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time

Responsibilities

Marymount Graduate Students who are taking at least 6 graduate credits each semester are invited to apply for a part-time (2/3) Graduate Assistantship position in Student Access Services (SAS) which exists within the CTL department.

A 2/3 Graduate Assistant works a total of 210 hours during the semester. 14 hours of service per week across a 15 week semester.

Duties may include:

  • Researching accessibility resources to include costs and best practices.
  • Researching successful strategies for supporting and accommodating students with disabilities.
  • Researching disability compliance and policy, as well as disability legal precedents and court cases.
  • Meeting with students to co-strategize their academic progress by providing educational coaching that may include: learning awareness / metacognition, and stress management techniques related to learning and self advocacy.
  • Assisting SAS staff with student case file management.
  • Assisting SAS staff with creation and administration of accommodation letters ( Faculty Contact Sheets) to support and accommodate students with impairments that qualify as disabilities.

The 2/3 GA receives waiver of 6 graduate credit each semester of the assistantship.

This position reports to SAS Staff.

Minimum Qualifications

  • Accepted into a Marymount graduate program for the Fall 2018 semester
  • Enrolled in at least 6 graduate credits for the Fall 2018 semester
  • For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.

Preferred Qualifications

  • An enrolled full-time Marymount graduate student in Education, School Counseling or Clinical Mental Health Counseling .
  • Excellent academic record. Community service and or professional experience.

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.

