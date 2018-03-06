SAS Graduate Assistant (2/3) - Center for Teaching and Learning
- Marymount University
- 22207
- Mar 06, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- School and Teaching
- Education
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Responsibilities
Marymount Graduate Students who are taking at least 6 graduate credits each semester are invited to apply for a part-time (2/3) Graduate Assistantship position in Student Access Services (SAS) which exists within the CTL department.
A 2/3 Graduate Assistant works a total of 210 hours during the semester. 14 hours of service per week across a 15 week semester.
Duties may include:
- Researching accessibility resources to include costs and best practices.
- Researching successful strategies for supporting and accommodating students with disabilities.
- Researching disability compliance and policy, as well as disability legal precedents and court cases.
- Meeting with students to co-strategize their academic progress by providing educational coaching that may include: learning awareness / metacognition, and stress management techniques related to learning and self advocacy.
- Assisting SAS staff with student case file management.
- Assisting SAS staff with creation and administration of accommodation letters ( Faculty Contact Sheets) to support and accommodate students with impairments that qualify as disabilities.
The 2/3 GA receives waiver of 6 graduate credit each semester of the assistantship.
This position reports to SAS Staff.
Minimum Qualifications
- Accepted into a Marymount graduate program for the Fall 2018 semester
- Enrolled in at least 6 graduate credits for the Fall 2018 semester
- For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.
Preferred Qualifications
- An enrolled full-time Marymount graduate student in Education, School Counseling or Clinical Mental Health Counseling .
- Excellent academic record. Community service and or professional experience.
Special Notes to Applicants
Application materials must be received by
Open Until Filled Yes
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.